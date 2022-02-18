Log in
XPEL Introduces ULTIMATE FUSION™

02/18/2022 | 10:01am EST
- New Paint Protection Film Contains Hydrophobic Clear Coat

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ: XPEL) a global provider of protective films and coatings today announced its newest paint protection film, ULTIMATE FUSIONTM. The film is optically clear, high gloss and self-healing and also contains a hydrophobic clear coat which creates a naturally slick surface to repel water and road grime. Similar to its flagship film ULTIMATE PLUS, the new film protects painted surfaces from rock chips, bug acids, bird droppings and light scratches. The company announced its plans to launch this new product during its annual Global Dealer Conference, attended by more than five hundred dealers and installers from around the world and currently underway in San Antonio, Texas.

ULTIMATE FUSION will be available worldwide beginning in second quarter 2022, and is the latest addition to its current paint protection film product-set which includes ULTIMATE PLUSTM, ULTIMATE PLUSTM BLACK, and STEALTHTM.

“The evolution of XPEL paint protection film is now,” commented Mat Moreau, Senior VP, Sales & Product. “As consumers increasingly demand solutions to protect and maintain the appearance of their vehicles, ULTIMATE FUSION provides yet another tool for our global installer network to deliver on those demands while also increasing installation productivity and efficiency.”

The product is backed by a 10-year warranty against yellowing, cracking, blistering and delaminating. It can be used with design patterns housed in the Company’s proprietary DAP software. DAP enables efficient and precise installations driving unparalleled satisfaction for both installers and consumers.

ABOUT XPEL
XPEL is a leading provider of protective films and coatings, including automotive paint protection film, surface protection film, automotive and commercial/residential window films, and ceramic coatings. With a global footprint, a network of trained installers and proprietary DAP software, XPEL is dedicated to exceeding customer expectations by providing high-quality products, leading customer service, expert technical support and world-class training. XPEL, Inc. is publicly traded on Nasdaq under the symbol “XPEL”.
www.xpel.com

Safe harbor statement

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding XPEL, Inc. and its business, which may include, but is not limited to, anticipated use of proceeds from capital transactions, expansion into new markets, and execution of the company's growth strategy. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans," "is expected," "expects," "scheduled," "intends," "contemplates," "anticipates," "believes," "proposes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "would," "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of XPEL. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the company, performance and acceptance of the company's products, economic factors, competition, the equity markets generally and many other factors beyond the control of XPEL. Although XPEL has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and XPEL undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2022
