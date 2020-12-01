Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  XPEL, Inc.    XPEL

XPEL, INC.

(XPEL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

XPEL : Italian State Police Uses Huracan Pursuit Interceptor to Transport a Kidney 300 Miles to Hospital

12/01/2020 | 01:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

One of the most common arguments against supercars is that they are impractical for anything other than looking cool in music videos or setting hot laps around a circuit track. However, the Italian State Police has recently provided a swift rebuttal to that way of thinking. In 2017, ISP obtained a Lamborghini Huracan to be used as a regular patrol vehicle with police issued livery, lights, on-board computer, and equipment necessary to perform traffic stops. In the land famous for its sports cars like Ferrari, Pagini, Maserati, and Alfa Romeo, using a Lamborghini as a pursuit interceptor is a case of fighting fire with horsepower.

One advantageous modification is the Huracan's frunk converted into a refrigerated storage compartment for high-speed medical supply delivery.

Video Link:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s5SFoJ8Tdjg

Earlier in November, Polizia di Stato posted a video on its Twitter account showing a police issue Lamborghini Huracan zooming through the Italian roadways transporting a life-saving kidney across 300 miles of Italy. Thanks to a 5.2-liter V10 producing 602 horsepower, and flashing lights, the Huracan was able to average 145 miles per hour as it traveled from Rome to the northern city of Padua to deliver the organ at Gemelli University Hospital.

This journey would have taken four to five hours traveling at the posted speed limit, but the Lamborghini did it in a little over two hours. Traveling at that level of speed must have been hard on the Huracan's police livery. XPEL paint protection film could have come in handy at shielding its Polizia decals from road tar, rock chips, and anything else lingering in the air as it rocketed past in a flash of police lights.

A helicopter would have been faster, but there is no exact reason why one wasn't used for this organ transport. Nevertheless, the Italian State Police Huracan arrived safely, and in style, at the hospital with its precious cargo chilled on ice. Fusion Plus ceramic coating from XPEL would have made washing away the dead bugs off the supercar's police uniform a breeze after its cannonball run across Italy.

The next time some say supercars are impractical, just show them a photo of this deputized raging bull. This also serves as a reminder that Italy's long arm of the law is packing some serious muscle when it comes to catching speeders. One can only imagine the heart-sinking sight of flashing police lights in the rearview mirror only to be overtaken in the fast lane by a blue Lamborghini traveling at Autobahn speeds. A six-figure V10 powered Lamborghini used a vital piece of police equipment can only benefit from our industry-leading XPEL paint protection film, and so can your vehicle.

Photo Credit: Lamborghini

Source: https://www.thedrive.com/news/37625/italian-police-use-lamborghini-huracan-to-transport-kidney-300-miles-in-just-two-hours

Disclaimer

XPEL Inc. published this content on 30 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2020 06:02:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about XPEL, INC.
01:03aXPEL : Italian State Police Uses Huracan Pursuit Interceptor to Transport a Kidn..
PU
11/17XPEL, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8..
AQ
11/12XPEL, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements..
AQ
11/12XPEL : Reports Record Revenue in Third Quarter 2020; Revenue Increases 29.5%
AQ
11/11XPEL : Reports Record Revenue in Third Quarter 2020; Revenue Increases 29.5%
BU
11/10XPEL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results o..
AQ
10/29XPEL : to Host Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2020 Results
AQ
10/29XPEL, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8..
AQ
10/28XPEL, INC. : to Host Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2020 Results
BU
10/16XPEL : Extends FUSION PLUS Ceramic Coating Line
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 156 M - -
Net income 2020 18,2 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 59,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 046 M 1 046 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 6,70x
Capi. / Sales 2021 5,81x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 55,2%
Chart XPEL, INC.
Duration : Period :
XPEL, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XPEL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 36,50 $
Last Close Price 37,88 $
Spread / Highest target -2,32%
Spread / Average Target -3,64%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,96%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ryan Lewis Pape Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Barry R. Wood Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John A. Constantine Independent Director
Richard K. Crumly Independent Director
Mark E. Adams Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
XPEL, INC.158.57%1 046
DENSO CORPORATION5.54%38 513
APTIV PLC28.31%32 905
CONTINENTAL AG-0.92%27 966
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-4.10%21 025
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.5.84%20 124
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ