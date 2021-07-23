XPEL : Protected 2020 Corvette C8 is Ready for the Car Show Season

After 2020, a new season of spring and summer can spark the mood for a road trip. An opportunity to stretch out, explore new places, and add miles to whatever set of wheels you keep safely tucked away in the garage. XPEL has all the paint protection films and products to prepare your vehicle for the open road this summer.

The owner of this brand-new Sebring Orange 2020 Corvette C8 wanted to preserve its new car shine. At XPEL's installation center in San Antonio, TX, the 2020 Corvette C8 was given an XPEL paint protection package consisting of a full-wrap in ULTIMATE PLUS ™ Paint Protection Film, followed by a color enriching layer of FUSION PLUS™ Ceramic Coating, and topped off with PRIME XR ™ automotive window film.

XPEL's DAP (Design Access Program) software can produce exact patterns of ppf for the Corvette C8. Certified installers ensure XPEL ULTIMATE PLUS™ paint protection film is expertly applied, so the film is virtually invisible.

The Corvette C8 shown in the video is wrapped in ULTIMATE PLUS™ 10 paint protection film, a transparent film 25 percent thicker than the standard XPEL paint protection film. ULTIMATE PLUS™ paint protection works as a shield against paint scratches. It uses industry-leading self-healing properties to vanish light scratches and swirl marks.

XPEL recommends adding FUSION PLUS™ Ceramic Coating to paint protection film for maximum results and longevity. FUSION PLUS™ ceramic coating features hydrophobic properties to repel water, dirt, and other environmental contaminants. The slick finish makes surfaces easier to wash, maintain, and clean. It also enriches the color depth of painted surfaces resulting in a mirror finish shine. FUSION PLUS™ ceramic coating can be applied to vehicles that do not have a paint protection wrap.

PRIME XR ™ PLUS window tint offers premium protection by blocking 99 percent of harmful UV rays and 98 percent of infrared heat. It provides privacy, security, and style to your vehicle. The interior of this Corvette C8 is going to feel as cool as it looks, thanks to PRIME XR™ auto tint keeping the Texas sun out of the driver's seat.

Now, this Corvette C8 can hit the open road for several hundred miles without worrying about road grime and dead bugs ruining the paint.

