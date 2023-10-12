Yesterday, a blog post was published stating that Tesla has started offering color and clear paint protection film wraps in two of their Service Centers in California. Subsequently, XPEL, Inc ("we", "us", "our") has had numerous investor inquiries regarding the contents of this blog post and the impact, if any, to XPEL. While we are not involved in this particular program, we are currently in discussions with multiple OEM's about adding new or expanding existing programs for XPEL products on their vehicle platforms. We continue to believe that OEM involvement in paint protection film grows awareness about the product category and expands the market opportunity.
XPEL's paint protection film-related revenue (including product and service) with respect to Tesla vehicles is approximately 5% of its total year to date revenues.
Xpel Inc. is a provider of protective films and coatings, including automotive paint protection film, surface protection film, automotive and architectural window films, and ceramic coatings with a global footprint, a network of trained installers and DAP software. The Company's products and services include surface and paint protection film rolls and automotive surface and paint protection, automotive window film rolls, architectural window film rolls, installation and dealership services and miscellaneous products, tools and pre-cut films. It sells several lines of automotive window films, primarily under the XPEL PRIME brand name. It sells architectural glass solutions for commercial and residential buildings under the VISION brand name. It sells and distributes its products through independent installers, new car dealerships, third-party distributors, company-owned installation centers, Automobile Original Equipment Manufacturers, Protex Canada's franchisees, and online.