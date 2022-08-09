XPEL : Reports Record Revenue of $83.9 Million in Second Quarter 2022; Revenue Growth 22.0%; Gross Margin 39.3%; EBITDA Margin 20.5% - Form 8-K

XPEL Reports Record Revenue of $83.9 Million in Second Quarter 2022; Revenue Growth 22.0%; Gross Margin 39.3%; EBITDA Margin 20.5%





San Antonio, TX - August 9, 2022- XPEL, Inc. (Nasdaq: XPEL) a global provider of protective films and coatings, today announced results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2022.





Second Quarter 2022 Highlights:





•Revenues increased 22.0% to a record $83.9 million in the second quarter.





•Gross margin percentage improved to 39.3% in the second quarter, a new high for the Company.





•Net income grew 16.8% to $11.9 million, or $0.43 per share, compared to $10.2 million, or $0.37 per share, in the same quarter of 2021.





•EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization) grew 26.6% to $17.2 million, or 20.5% of revenues compared to $13.6 million in second quarter 2021.1





First Six Months Highlights:





•Revenues increased 29.1% to $155.8 million in the first six months of 2022.





•Gross margin percentage improved to 39.0% in the first half of 2022.





•Net income grew 15.7% to $19.7 million, or $0.71 per share, compared to $17.0 million, or $0.62 per share, in the first six months of 2021.





•EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization) grew 27.8% to $29.1 million, or 18.7% of revenues compared to $22.7 million in the first half of 2021.1





Ryan Pape, President and Chief Executive Officer of XPEL, commented, "We're pleased to have delivered strong second quarter results, especially in the face of continuing headwinds related to on-going tight new car inventory, COVID-related impacts in China and the strengthening U.S. Dollar.We continued to see robust demand for our products and services across most of our regions.We remain confident in our ability to drive continued strong performance in the second half of 2022."









For the Quarter Ended June 30, 2022:





Revenues.Revenues increased approximately $15.2 million or 22.0% to $83.9 million as compared to $68.7 million in the second quarter of the prior year.





Gross Margin.Gross margin was 39.3% compared to 36.7% in the second quarter of 2021.





Expenses.Operating expenses increased to $17.2 million, or 20.5% of sales, compared to $12.6 million, or 18.3% of sales in the prior year period.





Net income.Net income was $11.9 million, or $0.43 per basic and diluted share, versus net income of $10.2 million, or $0.37 per basic and diluted share in the second quarter of 2021.





EBITDA.EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) was $17.2 million, or 20.5% of sales, as compared to $13.6 million, or 19.7% of sales in the prior year1.





For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022:





Revenues.Revenues increased approximately $35.2 million or 29.1% to $155.8 million as compared to $120.6 million in the first six months of the prior year.





Gross Margin.Gross margin was 39.0% compared to 36.1% in the first half of 2021.





Expenses.Operating expenses increased to $34.9 million, or 22.4% of sales, compared to $22.3 million or 18.5% of sales in the prior year period.





Net income.Net income was $19.7 million, or $0.71 per basic and diluted share versus net income of $17.0 million, or $0.62 per basic and diluted share in the first six months of 2021.





EBITDA.EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) was $29.1 million, or 18.7% of sales, as compared to $22.7 million, or 18.9% of sales in the prior year1.





1 See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures below





About XPEL, Inc.





XPEL is a leading provider of protective films and coatings, including automotive paint protection film, surface protection film, automotive and architectural window films, and ceramic coatings. With a global footprint, a network of trained installers and proprietary DAP software, XPEL is dedicated to exceeding customer expectations by providing high-quality products, leading customer service, expert technical support and world-class training. XPEL, Inc. is publicly traded on Nasdaq under the symbol "XPEL".





Safe harbor statement





This release includes forward-looking statements regarding XPEL, Inc. and its business, which may include, but is not limited to, anticipated use of proceeds from capital transactions, expansion into new markets, and execution of the company's growth strategy. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans," "is expected," "expects," "scheduled," "intends," "contemplates," "anticipates," "believes," "proposes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "would," "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of XPEL. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the company, performance and acceptance of the company's products, economic factors, competition, the equity markets generally and many other factors beyond the control of XPEL. Although XPEL has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and XPEL undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.



XPEL Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(In thousands except per share data)





Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue Product revenue $ 67,040 $ 58,667 $ 125,137 $ 103,599 Service revenue 16,850 10,069 30,617 17,003 Total revenue 83,890 68,736 155,754 120,602 Cost of Sales Cost of product sales 44,227 40,593 82,421 72,139 Cost of service 6,680 2,896 12,633 4,929 Total cost of sales 50,907 43,489 95,054 77,068 Gross Margin 32,983 25,247 60,700 43,534 Operating Expenses Sales and marketing 5,906 4,687 12,218 8,075 General and administrative 11,328 7,888 22,696 14,240 Total operating expenses 17,234 12,575 34,914 22,315 Operating Income 15,749 12,672 25,786 21,219 Interest expense 322 44 542 97 Foreign currency exchange (gain) loss 457 (63) 462 (28) Income before income taxes 14,970 12,691 24,782 21,150 Income tax expense 3,068 2,505 5,076 4,117 Net income $ 11,902 $ 10,186 $ 19,706 $ 17,033 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.43 $ 0.37 $ 0.71 $ 0.62 Diluted $ 0.43 $ 0.37 $ 0.71 $ 0.62 Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Basic 27,613 27,613 27,613 27,613 Diluted 27,613 27,613 27,613 27,613













XPEL Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands except per share data)





(Unaudited) (Audited) June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets Current Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,321 $ 9,644 Accounts receivable, net 19,119 13,159 Inventory, net 74,142 51,936 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,434 3,672 Income tax receivable 550 617 Total current assets 107,566 79,028 Property and equipment, net 12,169 9,898 Right-of-use lease assets 13,580 12,910 Intangible assets, net 29,777 32,733 Other non-current assets 893 791 Goodwill 25,071 25,655 Total assets $ 189,056 $ 161,015 Liabilities Current Current portion of notes payable 159 375 Current portion lease liabilities 3,673 2,978 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 36,587 32,915 Total current liabilities 40,419 36,268 Deferred tax liability, net 2,412 2,748 Other long-term liabilities 1,140 2,631 Borrowings on line of credit 32,000 25,000 Non-current portion of lease liabilities 10,008 9,830 Non-current portion of notes payable - 76 Total liabilities 85,979 76,553 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 11) Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; authorized 10,000,000; none issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 27,612,597 issued and outstanding 28 28 Additional paid-in-capital 10,760 10,581 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,860) (590) Retained earnings 94,149 74,443 Total stockholders' equity 103,077 84,462 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 189,056 $ 161,015













Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure





EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure.EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) plus interest expense, net, plus income tax expense plus depreciation expense and amortization expense.EBITDA should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. It is not a measurement of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to revenue or net income, as applicable, or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other businesses. EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our operating results as reported under GAAP.





EBITDA does not reflect the impact of certain cash charges resulting from matters we consider not to be indicative of ongoing operations and other companies in our industry may calculate EBITDA differently than we do, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.





EBITDA Reconciliation

(In thousands)





(Unaudited) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net Income $ 11,902 $ 10,186 $ 19,706 $ 17,033 Interest 322 44 542 97 Taxes 3,068 2,505 5,076 4,117 Depreciation 839 420 1,596 803 Amortization 1,054 423 2,131 685 EBITDA $ 17,185 $ 13,578 $ 29,051 $ 22,735







