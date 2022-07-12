XPEL Selected As Exclusive Supplier to Rivian Automotive LLC for New Paint Protection Film Factory Direct Program

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ: XPEL) a global provider of protective films and coatings today announced that they have been selected as the exclusive supplier to Rivian Automotive LLC for their new paint protection film (“PPF”) factory direct program.

By the terms of the agreement, Rivian Automotive will offer factory direct PPF options to its customers ordering their new R1T and R1S models beginning late 2022. Customers will be able to choose between two PPF option packages: Front Gloss Paint Guard or Full Body Satin Paint Guard. The Paint Guard packages have been developed cooperatively between XPEL and Rivian’s vehicle engineering and design teams to enhance the adventures of R1T and R1S owners. XPEL will operate an installation facility in close proximity to Rivian’s Normal, Illinois assembly plant, to ensure installation quality control.

“We’re pleased to have this opportunity to bring our proprietary design methodology and state-of-the-art paint protection films to Rivian customers as the exclusive supplier of factory direct PPF for their R1T and R1S vehicles,” commented Tim Hartt, Vice President – Technical Operations & OEM of XPEL. “We are the leader in advanced OEM level PPF solutions and we look forward to leveraging our experience as a tier 1 supplier working with premium automotive brands, to introduce XPEL products to Rivian and their customers.”

ABOUT XPEL

XPEL is a leading provider of protective films and coatings, including automotive paint protection film, surface protection film, automotive and commercial/residential window films, and ceramic coatings. With a global footprint, a network of trained installers and proprietary DAP software, XPEL is dedicated to exceeding customer expectations by providing high-quality products, leading customer service, expert technical support and world-class training. XPEL, Inc. is publicly traded on Nasdaq under the symbol “XPEL”.

www.xpel.com

