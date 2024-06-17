Program helps address auto technician shortage by providing hands-on training to teenage students

XPEL, Inc. (Nasdaq: XPEL), a global provider of protective films and coatings, has partnered with legendary car customizer and TV star, Will Castro, on Castro’s Unique Academy, a student mentorship program in West Hempstead, NYC that provides teenagers with hands-on training. The 20 students currently enrolled are 17-19 years old and are in the midst of completing a 12-week program that provides valuable automotive technical instruction such as applying window film, ceramic coating and paint protection film – as well as business and leadership skills.

The program is designed to help address the drastic need for more auto technicians in the U.S. According to MarketWatch, the country needs 100,000 new auto technicians a year to keep up with demand.

Castro, known as one of the world’s preeminent car customizers and for his TV series, Unique Rides, founded the Unique Academy earlier this year. Its inaugural class began in April with the goal to provide underprivileged youth an opportunity to learn and grow.

“The car industry has been so great to me,” said Castro. “Kids need someone, or something, to look up to. Not everyone can hit a baseball over the fence or shoot a jump shot like Steph Curry. This program is designed to get these kids interested in, and excited about, working on cars. It gives them an opportunity to grow their skill set. Maybe we’ll even inspire the next Will Castro!”

XPEL provides funding for the program, the window film, paint protection film and ceramic coating products used in class, as well as guest instructors to help with the training.

“For us, this is a chance to engage and excite the next generation of XPEL installers,” said Chris Hardy, XPEL’s Senior Director of Sales. “Working with Will and his team – and getting to know the students – has been incredibly fun and rewarding for our trainers. The kids are serious about learning and have absolutely excelled at the craft.”

Classes take place every Saturday at Team Unique’s auto facility in West Hempstead, NY. The training is led by Castro and XPEL’s guest instructors. The classes are being filmed for an upcoming Unique Academy TV show that is scheduled to run on ROKU this fall.

XPEL is a leading provider of protective films and coatings, including automotive paint protection film, surface protection film, automotive and architectural window films, and ceramic coatings. With a global footprint, a network of trained installers and proprietary DAP software, XPEL is dedicated to exceeding customer expectations by providing high-quality products, leading customer service, expert technical support and world-class training. XPEL, Inc. is publicly traded on Nasdaq under the symbol “XPEL”.

Will Castro is an industry icon and a visionary in the world of automotive customization. With his unrivaled craftsmanship and distinct design aesthetic, Will has earned a devoted following of celebrities, athletes, and car enthusiasts worldwide. Team Unique, led by Will Castro, consists of talented designers, fabricators, and technicians who collaborate to create awe-inspiring custom vehicles that push the boundaries of automotive artistry.

Unique Academy is an educational platform founded by Will Castro and Team Unique, offering comprehensive courses, workshops, and hands-on experiences to inspire and educate aspiring car customizers. By sharing their vast knowledge and expertise, Unique Academy aims to empower individuals with the skills necessary to turn their passion for cars into a fulfilling career.

