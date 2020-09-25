Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  XPEL, Inc.    XPEL

XPEL, INC.

(XPEL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

XPEL : Tesla Geeks Snow Model 3 equipped with STEALTH PPF & PRIME XR PLUS Window Tint at XPEL Austin

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/25/2020 | 05:30pm EDT

With any new vehicle purchase, proper protection is paramount. For Anuarbek of the Tesla Geeks Show, that meant getting his brand new Model 3 equipped with some of the best XPEL products on the market - and what better place to do it than XPEL Austin! Take a look at the highlight video showing off the complete installation process of STEALTH PPF & PRIME XR PLUS Window Tint on the Model 3 below.

A COMPLETE STEALTH PPF TRANSFORMATION

The team at XPEL Austin are no strangers to full vehicle wraps. For this lucky Model 3, STEALTH PPF provides serious self-healing surface protection, while also elevating the factory paint with a stunning satin finish.

With Tesla operations in such close proximity to XPEL Austin, it's never been easier to get the latest & greatest EVs protected before they see major road time. From paint protection film to window tint, ceramic coating, and much more, XPEL Austin is ready to assist.

Utilizing the latest & greatest patterns available in the Design Access Program, STEALTH PPF is installed with incredible precision. The end result can truly transform the look of a vehicle, and often, it's hard to even tell it's wrapped. On a Tesla Geeks Model 3, the resulting satin white is a perfect combination of sleek, modern, and clean.

On top of looking great & providing a barrier of protection, STEALTH PPF is easy to wash and maintain. Want to take it to the next level? Add a layer of FUSION PLUS Ceramic Coating, and be sure to maintain your wrap with the latest XPEL Aftercare Products!

Finishing off the PPF portion of the Model 3's protective package, Colin installed high performance PRIME XR PLUS Window Tint all around the Tesla. PRIME XR PLUS can provide any vehicle with the privacy & protection you desire. Available in a wide array of shades, PRIME XR PLUS Window Tint offers extreme infrared heat rejection to keep cabin tempatures cooler. In addition, it also provides 99% UV A & UV B protection, keeping you safe from harmful cancer-causing rays.

Have a Tesla on order, or just want to check out protective options for your personal vehicle? Click through for more information about STEALTH PPF or PRIME XR PLUS Window Tint. and don't hesistate to reach out for more information. If you're in the Austin area - stop by XPEL Austin for a complimentary quote on your next project today!

Disclaimer

XPEL Inc. published this content on 25 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2020 21:29:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about XPEL, INC.
05:30pXPEL : Tesla Geeks Snow Model 3 equipped with STEALTH PPF & PRIME XR PLUS Window..
PU
09/01XPEL, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8..
AQ
08/25XPEL : to Present at the LD 500 Virtual Conference
PU
08/18XPEL, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
08/12XPEL : Reports Revenue Growth of 19.0%, Net Income growth of 32.1% in Second Qua..
BU
08/03XPEL, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8..
AQ
07/30XPEL : to Host Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2020 Results
AQ
07/29XPEL, INC. : to Host Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2020 Results
BU
06/30XPEL : Joins Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indices
AQ
06/29XPEL, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 149 M - -
Net income 2020 15,0 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 42,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 639 M 639 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 4,29x
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,69x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 54,1%
Chart XPEL, INC.
Duration : Period :
XPEL, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XPEL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 32,50 $
Last Close Price 23,15 $
Spread / Highest target 42,5%
Spread / Average Target 40,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 38,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ryan Lewis Pape Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Barry R. Wood Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John A. Constantine Independent Director
Richard K. Crumly Independent Director
Mark E. Adams Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
XPEL, INC.58.02%639
DENSO CORPORATION-9.20%33 009
APTIV PLC-11.20%22 771
CONTINENTAL AG-22.96%20 688
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-13.28%17 611
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.-9.12%17 056
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group