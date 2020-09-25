XPEL : Tesla Geeks Snow Model 3 equipped with STEALTH PPF & PRIME XR PLUS Window Tint at XPEL Austin

With any new vehicle purchase, proper protection is paramount. For Anuarbek of the Tesla Geeks Show, that meant getting his brand new Model 3 equipped with some of the best XPEL products on the market - and what better place to do it than XPEL Austin! Take a look at the highlight video showing off the complete installation process of STEALTH PPF & PRIME XR PLUS Window Tint on the Model 3 below.

The team at XPEL Austin are no strangers to full vehicle wraps. For this lucky Model 3, STEALTH PPF provides serious self-healing surface protection, while also elevating the factory paint with a stunning satin finish.

With Tesla operations in such close proximity to XPEL Austin, it's never been easier to get the latest & greatest EVs protected before they see major road time. From paint protection film to window tint, ceramic coating, and much more, XPEL Austin is ready to assist.

Utilizing the latest & greatest patterns available in the Design Access Program, STEALTH PPF is installed with incredible precision. The end result can truly transform the look of a vehicle, and often, it's hard to even tell it's wrapped. On a Tesla Geeks Model 3, the resulting satin white is a perfect combination of sleek, modern, and clean.

On top of looking great & providing a barrier of protection, STEALTH PPF is easy to wash and maintain. Want to take it to the next level? Add a layer of FUSION PLUS Ceramic Coating, and be sure to maintain your wrap with the latest XPEL Aftercare Products!

Finishing off the PPF portion of the Model 3's protective package, Colin installed high performance PRIME XR PLUS Window Tint all around the Tesla. PRIME XR PLUS can provide any vehicle with the privacy & protection you desire. Available in a wide array of shades, PRIME XR PLUS Window Tint offers extreme infrared heat rejection to keep cabin tempatures cooler. In addition, it also provides 99% UV A & UV B protection, keeping you safe from harmful cancer-causing rays.

Have a Tesla on order, or just want to check out protective options for your personal vehicle? Click through for more information about STEALTH PPF or PRIME XR PLUS Window Tint. and don't hesistate to reach out for more information. If you're in the Austin area - stop by XPEL Austin for a complimentary quote on your next project today!