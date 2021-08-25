Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. XPEL, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XPEL   US98379L1008

XPEL, INC.

(XPEL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

XPEL : ULTIMATE PLUS ™ Helps Preserve Luxury Yacht Surfaces

08/25/2021 | 04:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

XPEL has you covered on land and sea with ULTIMATE PLUS ™ 'self-healing' Paint Protection Film. XPEL PPF protects and preserves watercraft surfaces against scratch marks, spills while providing a protective seal against environmental causes of corrosion. From fiberglass to hardwood and granite, XPEL ULTIMATE PLUS is the ideal solution to preserving your jet ski, boat, or marine watercraft.



ULTIMATE PLUS ™ Paint Protection Film works as a self-healing top coat that is impact and scratch-resistant. It leaves surfaces with a high-gloss shine, and its Edge Seal Technology ensures a durable, virtually invisible layer of protection that will not yellow from UV exposure. In addition, ULTIMATE PLUS PPF is stain resistant making it ideal for interior surfaces and countertops. XPEL offers ULTIMATE PLUS in multiple grades of thickness ranging from 7 Mil to 10 Mil and is available at custom measurements to fit your specific needs.



The video below shows ULTIMATE PLUS ™ Paint Protection Film applied to specific surfaces on a luxury yacht. Certified XPEL installers wrapped the cabin's eight-foot-long teak wood countertop and interior plexiglass windows. In addition, the exterior edges surrounding the deck of the watercraft, including exterior tabletops and high-use areas, were also wrapped in XPEL PPF. Installers used ULTIMATE PLUS 7 Mil for this yacht installation, a slightly thinner grade that offers industry-leading protection.

This yacht has a better chance of preserving itself against the wear and tear of life at sea with ULTIMATE PLUS ™ Paint Protection Film. The edges of the vessel are more resistant to impacts and scratches that can occur at the dock. Onboard, the teak wood countertop and surfaces wearing XPEL PPF will maintain their pristine appearance and be more resistant to corrosion and fading from saltwater and exposure.



Click here for more info on the entire range of ULTIMATE PLUS ™ Paint Protection Film.

Disclaimer

XPEL Inc. published this content on 25 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2021 20:30:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about XPEL, INC.
04:31pXPEL : ULTIMATE PLUS ™ Helps Preserve Luxury Yacht Surfaces
PU
08/20XPEL : The Marsien is a Limited-Protection 818-HP Off Road Capable Supercar Base..
PU
08/18XPEL : PRIME XR PLUS ™ Window Tint Helps Protect Passengers and Watercraft..
PU
08/13XPEL : 2021 Ford GT Heritage Editions Preserves Limited-Edition Racer Paintwork ..
PU
08/10XPEL : B. Riley Raises XPEL's PT to $120 from $110 After Q2 Results Exceed Expec..
MT
08/09XPEL, Inc. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2021
CI
08/09XPEL Seeks Acquisitions
CI
08/09XPEL, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements..
AQ
08/09XPEL : Q2 Earnings, Revenue Jump
MT
08/09XPEL : Reports Record Revenue of $68.7 Million in Second Quarter 2021; Net Incom..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on XPEL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 252 M - -
Net income 2021 34,7 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 56,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 958 M 1 958 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 7,78x
Capi. / Sales 2022 6,38x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 60,3%
Chart XPEL, INC.
Duration : Period :
XPEL, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XPEL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 70,91 $
Average target price 110,00 $
Spread / Average Target 55,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ryan Lewis Pape Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Barry R. Wood Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Timothy Allen Hartt Vice President-Technical Operations & OEM
Richard K. Crumly Independent Director
Mark E. Adams Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XPEL, INC.37.53%1 958
DENSO CORPORATION22.07%51 772
APTIV PLC20.99%42 643
CONTINENTAL AG-5.67%26 882
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.23.26%25 355
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.12.82%23 763