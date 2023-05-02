Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. XPEL, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XPEL   US98379L1008

XPEL, INC.

(XPEL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-01 pm EDT
72.37 USD   -0.94%
08:32aXPEL Unveils Four New Ceramic Coating Options for Superior Paint Protection
BU
04/27Insider Sell: Xpel
MT
04/25Insider Sell: Xpel
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

XPEL Unveils Four New Ceramic Coating Options for Superior Paint Protection

05/02/2023 | 08:32am EDT
Expanded product offering includes wide range of customer choices from entry-level to premium – and adds an aircraft coating.

Today, XPEL, Inc. (Nasdaq: XPEL) a global provider of protective films and coatings, unveiled four new ceramic coating products to add to its FUSION PLUS line-up of paint protection options:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230502005279/en/

XPEL adds new ceramic coating products to its FUSION PLUS™ line-up of paint protection options. (Photo: Business Wire)

XPEL adds new ceramic coating products to its FUSION PLUS™ line-up of paint protection options. (Photo: Business Wire)

  • FUSION PLUS PREMIUM maximizes durability and resistance to environmental elements, providing a solid and resilient shell that offers a high-level of protection against harmful contaminants and hazards. It’s designed to maintain a super slick and glossy finish and is backed by a new, transferable eight-year warranty.
  • FUSION PLUS SATIN is specially formulated to protect satin paint and XPEL STEALTH paint protection film (PPF), helping ensure your vehicle's finish stays protected and looks its finest.
  • FUSION PLUS LITE offers excellent hydrophobic (repels water) properties, is easy to maintain and helps keep vehicles looking their best at a new, entry-level price point.
  • FUSION PLUS AIRCRAFT is a ceramic coating specifically designed for aircraft. It creates a super-slick, brilliant, glossy shell that provides superior protection against a wide range of environmental hazards, including acid rain, bird droppings and other contaminants. It’s Boeing Spec Approved to ensure high quality and reliability and is designed to reduce drag and minimize ongoing care, maintenance time and expenses.

These new offerings join XPEL’s existing ceramic coating line which includes FUSION PLUS for marine watercraft, glass, wheels and calipers, upholstery and plastic & trim.

All FUSION PLUS ceramic coatings are professionally applied by XPEL dealers and backed by transferable warranties of eight years for FUSION PLUS PREMIUM, four years for FUSION PLUS SATIN, three years for FUSION PLUS MARINE, two years for FUSION PLUS AIRCRAFT and one year for FUSION PLUS LITE.

“We’re excited to provide our dealers and customers with an expanded offering of ceramic coating products,” said Ranjit Maharajan, XPEL Director of Product Management. “We know that paint protection is not a one-size-fits-all solution. Consumers like choices, and we now have an even wider range of products – from entry-level to premium – to better help our customers protect their investments.”

FUSION PLUS ceramic coating bonds at the molecular level to seal and protect surfaces from environmental contaminants, harmful UV rays and insect acids. It also provides resistance to light scratches and fading. Its hydrophobic properties repel dirt and liquids, making surfaces easier to clean. For even additional protection, FUSION PLUS can be added on top of XPEL’s paint protection film.

The new coatings are available immediately via XPEL dealers worldwide.

For more information or to find a dealer, see www.XPEL.com.

About XPEL
Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, XPEL, Inc. (Nasdaq: XPEL) is a leading provider of protective films and coatings, including automotive paint protection film, surface protection film, automotive and architectural window films and ceramic coatings. With a global footprint, a network of trained installers and proprietary DAP software, XPEL is dedicated to exceeding customer expectations by providing high-quality products, leading customer service, expert technical support and world-class training.


© Business Wire 2023
