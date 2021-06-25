XPEL : 2015 Porsche 911 GTS Receives XPEL Paint Protection Film, Ceramic Coating, and UV Protective Window Tint

This 2015 Porsche 911 GTS visits XPEL San Antonio to protect its original paint and it's owner from damaging UV rays. San Antonio's XPEL installation center treated the Porsche 911 GTS with a full-wrap in XPEL's ULTIMATE PLUS ™ paint protection film and tinted its glass in PRIME XR PLUS ™ window film. After the GTS's ppf was applied, XPEL installers treated the film with FUSION PLUS ™ ceramic coating creating a hydrophobic protective layer throughout the entire vehicle, including windows and wheels.

Porsche unveiled the GTS variant to its 911 lineup in 2014. The Porsche 911 GTS is meant to be a mid-range model between the standard 911 and the high-performance, track-focused 911 GT3. The GTS offers performance options as standard equipment such as 20-inch wheels and the Sport Chrono package. It features a standard GTS wide-body kit with a sport-tuned exhaust system and Porsche's adaptive damper system. Power dwells from a 3.8-liter 24-valve flat-six engine producing 430-horsepower and 325 lb.-ft of torque.

XPEL ULTIMATE PLUS ™ paint protection wrap is a transparent, durable film developed to protect surfaces against scratch marks, paint chips, and corrosion brought on by environmental contaminants. These contaminants can range from bird droppings to acids found in bugs. ULTIMATE PLUS PPF is virtually unnoticeable and leaves a high-gloss shine on wrapped surfaces. XPEL's paint protection film has 'self-healing' properties that work with direct sunlight and heat to vanish away light paint damage like swirl marks and faint scratches.

Certified XPEL installation shops work with XPEL's DAP system to wrap vehicles to their exact measurements. Paint protection wraps can be offers in a partial-front or full-front known as 'clear bras' or opt to wrap the entire vehicle. ULTIMATE PLUS ™ PPF can also be applied to interiors and carbon fiber wings or diffusers.

XPEL line of automotive window tint is designed to protect without sacrificing clarity. PRIME XR PLUS ™ window film can block 99 percent of harmful UV rays and 98 percent of infrared heat. XPEL offers PRIME XR PLUS in multiple grades of tint from nearly translucent to 'limo tint'.

FUSION PLUS ™ ceramic coating creating is infused with hydrophobic properties to repel water, mud, and road grime from surfaces. One application can protect surfaces for an extended time. XPEL offers a range of FUSION PLUS ceramic coating to protect exterior paint, interiors, glass, plastic trim, wheels, and brake calipers. The owner of this 2015 Porsche 911 GTS opted to coat the entire exterior in FUSION PLUS along with its glass windows and its 20-inch wheels. XPEL's ceramic coating makes surfaces easier to clean and performs to increase the depth of paint color. As a result, surfaces shine brighter and offer a rich premium gloss.

