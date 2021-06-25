Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. XPEL, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XPEL   US98379L1008

XPEL, INC.

(XPEL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

XPEL : 2015 Porsche 911 GTS Receives XPEL Paint Protection Film, Ceramic Coating, and UV Protective Window Tint

06/25/2021 | 12:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

This 2015 Porsche 911 GTS visits XPEL San Antonio to protect its original paint and it's owner from damaging UV rays. San Antonio's XPEL installation center treated the Porsche 911 GTS with a full-wrap in XPEL's ULTIMATE PLUS ™ paint protection film and tinted its glass in PRIME XR PLUS ™ window film. After the GTS's ppf was applied, XPEL installers treated the film with FUSION PLUS ™ ceramic coating creating a hydrophobic protective layer throughout the entire vehicle, including windows and wheels.

Porsche unveiled the GTS variant to its 911 lineup in 2014. The Porsche 911 GTS is meant to be a mid-range model between the standard 911 and the high-performance, track-focused 911 GT3. The GTS offers performance options as standard equipment such as 20-inch wheels and the Sport Chrono package. It features a standard GTS wide-body kit with a sport-tuned exhaust system and Porsche's adaptive damper system. Power dwells from a 3.8-liter 24-valve flat-six engine producing 430-horsepower and 325 lb.-ft of torque.



XPEL ULTIMATE PLUS ™ Porsche Paint Protection Wrap

XPEL ULTIMATE PLUS ™ paint protection wrap is a transparent, durable film developed to protect surfaces against scratch marks, paint chips, and corrosion brought on by environmental contaminants. These contaminants can range from bird droppings to acids found in bugs. ULTIMATE PLUS PPF is virtually unnoticeable and leaves a high-gloss shine on wrapped surfaces. XPEL's paint protection film has 'self-healing' properties that work with direct sunlight and heat to vanish away light paint damage like swirl marks and faint scratches.

Certified XPEL installation shops work with XPEL's DAP system to wrap vehicles to their exact measurements. Paint protection wraps can be offers in a partial-front or full-front known as 'clear bras' or opt to wrap the entire vehicle. ULTIMATE PLUS ™ PPF can also be applied to interiors and carbon fiber wings or diffusers.

PRIME XR PLUS ™ UV Protection Window Tint

XPEL line of automotive window tint is designed to protect without sacrificing clarity. PRIME XR PLUS ™ window film can block 99 percent of harmful UV rays and 98 percent of infrared heat. XPEL offers PRIME XR PLUS in multiple grades of tint from nearly translucent to 'limo tint'.



FUSION PLUS ™ Water-Repelling Ceramic Coating

FUSION PLUS ™ ceramic coating creating is infused with hydrophobic properties to repel water, mud, and road grime from surfaces. One application can protect surfaces for an extended time. XPEL offers a range of FUSION PLUS ceramic coating to protect exterior paint, interiors, glass, plastic trim, wheels, and brake calipers. The owner of this 2015 Porsche 911 GTS opted to coat the entire exterior in FUSION PLUS along with its glass windows and its 20-inch wheels. XPEL's ceramic coating makes surfaces easier to clean and performs to increase the depth of paint color. As a result, surfaces shine brighter and offer a rich premium gloss.



VISIT XPEL

For more information about the full line paint protection film, window tint, and ceramic coating, visit XPEL.com. Use the Installer Locator tool to find an XPEL certified installer near you.

Disclaimer

XPEL Inc. published this content on 24 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2021 16:02:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about XPEL, INC.
12:03pXPEL  : 2015 Porsche 911 GTS Receives XPEL Paint Protection Film, Ceramic Coatin..
PU
06/17XPEL  : Paint Protection Film, Window Tint and Ceramic Coating Options Available..
PU
06/15XPEL  : Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry Is Now Safer and Protected with XPEL VISION&tr..
PU
06/03XPEL, INC.  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form ..
AQ
06/02XPEL DEALER SPOTLIGHT : McLaren of Charlotte, the Highest Volume McLaren Dealers..
PU
06/02XPEL, INC.  : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05/28XPEL, INC.  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Regulation FD..
AQ
05/27XPEL  : B. Riley Raises XPEL's PT to $110 from $90 Following News of Synergistic..
MT
05/26XPEL  : Craig Hallum Adjusts XPEL Price Target to $100 From $89, Maintains Buy R..
MT
05/25XPEL  : Acquires PermaPlate Film LLC (Form 8-K)
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 244 M - -
Net income 2021 31,8 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 76,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 426 M 2 426 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 9,93x
Capi. / Sales 2022 8,22x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 59,5%
Chart XPEL, INC.
Duration : Period :
XPEL, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XPEL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 87,86 $
Average target price 105,00 $
Spread / Average Target 19,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ryan Lewis Pape Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Barry R. Wood Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Timothy Allen Hartt Vice President-Technical Operations & OEM
John A. Constantine Independent Director
Richard K. Crumly Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
XPEL, INC.70.40%2 426
DENSO CORPORATION24.03%53 177
APTIV PLC19.07%41 313
CONTINENTAL AG5.98%30 658
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.29.51%27 950
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD13.70%23 647