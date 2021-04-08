XPEL : 2022 Audi E-Tron GT Quattro is a 522-HP Electric Luxury-Sports Sedan Built for Grand Touring

The all-new 2022 Audi E-Tron GT Quattro is here to give car buyers another option when shopping for an electric luxury sports sedan. Currently, Porsche and Audi operate under Volkswagen's automotive group, this means the Audi E-Tron GT and Porsche Taycan share a platform. However, the 2022 Audi E-Tron GT does offer its own identity in providing customers the freedom of a grand touring luxury sports sedan with the modern efficiency of a performance electric vehicle.

The E-Tron GT is a long, sleek, low riding sports sedan. Its 86-kWh battery pack is placed down in the center to optimize its gravity center to improve handling. Seating inside is also positioned lower to give the driver and passenger a sports car feeling as they drop into their seat. Audi went to great lengths to make the E-Tron a real GT car, not just a stylish EV.

Staring with how it looks, the Audi E-Tron GT offers more dynamic visual cues than a Tesla. The Audi E-Tron's fascia looks ready for war with black accents that resemble war paint with aggressively styled headlamps. The body looks like a summer breeze shaped with a long swooping roofline that Audi claims will not reduce interior headroom for rear seating passengers. Inside, the Audi E-Tron GT offers a leather-free quality interior with seats made from recycled PET bottles. A genuine leather interior is available as an option, but the eco-friendly interior looks genuinely luxurious in Audi's press photos.

The 2022 Audi E-Tron GT is offered in two variants, the entry-level GT Quattro, and the more powerful RS E-Tron GT. Both models use a dual-motor layout with one motor assigned to power the front and rear wheels. North America will see slightly different performance figures for the Audi E-Tron GT than Europe.

The E-Tron GT Quattro destined for North America is rated at 469 horsepower and 464 pound-feet of torque, and 590-hp and 612 lb.-ft of torque. These figures are compared to the Euro-spec rated at 476-hp and 464 lb.-ft of torque for the entry-level GT and 589-hp with 612 lb.-ft torque for the RS E-Tron.

The E-Tron GT offers an 'over boost' function to turn up the car's performance to eleven and increases output to 522-hp and 472 lb.-ft in the standard GT Quattro and 637-hp in the RS E-Tron.

Channeling the Audi E-Tron GT's power is a two-speed gearbox allowing for quicker launches off the line. The E-Tron GT's top speed is electronically limited to 155 mph but will be able to hit zero to 60 in under four seconds. In its fastest variant, Europe spec RS E-Tron GT Quattro using over boost, it will hit 60 mph in 2.5 seconds.

The word Quattro is not just for show on the 2022 Audi E-Tron GT. Every E-Tron GT comes standard with a mechanical locking differential. All-wheel steering is an option, and RS E-Tron GT models come standard with a controlled rear-axle differential lock.

The 2020 Audi E-Tron GT can charge from 5% to 80% battery life in an estimated 22 minutes. Quick charging can provide 62 miles of range in less than ten minutes. Tesla comes out on top in terms of battery range, with Audi claiming the E-Tron GT can give an estimated 238 miles of range, and 232 miles for the RS model.

One feature unique to Audi E-Tron GT is its ability to produce noise. Using exterior and interior speakers that monitor its electric motors' rotation, the E-Tron GT makes an artificial engine noise that responds to throttle input like a gasoline-powered vehicle. This is an interesting detail that will keep people's ears open when they see an Audi E-Tron GT cruising down the street in 2022. The starting price for the 2022 Audi E-Tron GT Quattro is $99K, and Audi plans to begin taking orders in summer 2021.

When customers take delivery of their new Audi E-Tron GT, XPEL will be ready and waiting to service these state-of-the-art electric sports sedans with the industry leader in paint protection film. XPEL's paint protection film ULTIMATE PLUS ™ offers vehicles a peace of mind protective barrier against rock chips, paint scratches, and environmental containments like bird droppings and bug acids. Once applies, ULTIMATE PLUS PAINT PROTECTION FILM is virtually unnoticeable and leaves surfaces gleaming in a high-gloss finish.

ULTIMATE PLUS PAINT PROTECTION FILM can be applied to protect everything on a vehicle from bumpers and headlights to rear wings and diffusers. XPEL backs our paint protection film with a 10-year comprehensive warranty and will not yellow over time.

Apply XPEL's ceramic coating FUSION PLUS ™ ceramic coating on top of paint protection film to double-down on peace of mind while enhancing the depth of your vehicle's paint color. FUSION PLUS ceramic coating can leave cars looking like the first day they rolled off the assembly line. XPEL ceramic coating uses hydrophobic properties to repel dirt, water, and chemical contaminates to maintain a vehicle's paint shine while making it easier to clean.

