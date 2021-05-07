XPEL : Highlights from XPEL 375 at Texas Motor Speedway

Only two races into the series, last weekend marked INDYCAR's most exciting double header yet. Despite weather concerns and cancelled qualifying, Texas Motor Speedway was buzzing with anticipation. Saturday's Genysis 300 flew by at triple digits, and before long - the day had arrived. It was time for XPEL 375.

The stage was set. The XPEL fan zone began to fill with attendees. An all new Chevrolet Corvette C8 sat front & center, protected with a complete suite of XPEL products - ULTIMATE PLUS PPF, FUSION PLUS Ceramic Coating, and PRIME XR PLUS Window Tint. A perfect vehicle choice to go along with Chevy's XPEL 375 C8 Pace Cars.

Down in the paddock, we caught a quick behind the scenes look at race prep as Team Penske geared up to take to the track.