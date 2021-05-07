Log in
XPEL : Highlights from XPEL 375 at Texas Motor Speedway

05/07/2021 | 05:48pm EDT
Only two races into the series, last weekend marked INDYCAR's most exciting double header yet. Despite weather concerns and cancelled qualifying, Texas Motor Speedway was buzzing with anticipation. Saturday's Genysis 300 flew by at triple digits, and before long - the day had arrived. It was time for XPEL 375.





The stage was set. The XPEL fan zone began to fill with attendees. An all new Chevrolet Corvette C8 sat front & center, protected with a complete suite of XPEL products - ULTIMATE PLUS PPF, FUSION PLUS Ceramic Coating, and PRIME XR PLUS Window Tint. A perfect vehicle choice to go along with Chevy's XPEL 375 C8 Pace Cars.



Down in the paddock, we caught a quick behind the scenes look at race prep as Team Penske geared up to take to the track.





Before long, the XPEL #2 Chevy was in-tow up to pit lane to finish a practice lap and be ready to roll for the green flag. It's one thing to watch INDYCAR on tv, but to experience the sights & sounds in person at TMS is incredible!



Soon enough, it was time for the XPEL 375 to get underway. With XPEL grand marshaling, the green flag dropped, and we watched in awe as Team Penske & Josef Newgarden worked to the front of the pack to secure a podium finish.



Final results of XPEL 375 landed Pato O'ward of McLaren in 1st, with Josef coming in 2nd, and Graham Rahal in 3rd. All in all, we are very proud of the performance all drivers displayed. and can't wait to see how the season unfolds. Be sure to tune in on May 15th for the GMR Grand Prix & cheer on Team Penske!

For complete race results of the XPEL 375, visit INDYCAR.com here. Follow @XPEL on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter for the latest news, features, and product highlights.

XPEL Inc. published this content on 07 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2021 21:47:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
