XPEL, INC.

(XPEL)
XPEL : Watch Brand New 2021 Porsche Taycan get Fitted with XPEL ULTIMATE PLUS™ Paint Protection Film

03/17/2021 | 02:28pm EDT
The 2021 Porsche Taycan is the latest EV to attempt and steal Tesla's thunder in the electric vehicle market. The Porsche Taycan is a fully electric sports luxury sedan that brings together Porsche's evolution to the driving experience with modern battery technology. New for 2021 is the introduction of a base model for the Porsche Taycan lineup. The 2021 Porsche Taycan base is intended to be an entry-level model with enough standard features and power to maintain premium status.



The 2021 Porsche Taycan base is starting to arrive at dealerships. In preparation for this, Porsche San Antonio brought this Gentian Blue Metallic Porsche Taycan to our certified installation center for a full-front XPEL paint protection film wrap. The full front covers the front bumper, hood, headlights, and side mirrors of a vehicle with ULTIMATE PLUS ™ paint protection film. ULTIMATE PLUS is XPEL's industry-leading paint protection film that provides a seemingly unnoticeable shield against paint scratches and rock chips. ULTIMATE PLUS paint protection can also vanish away paint swirl marks and light scratches using self-healing properties that leave protected areas beaming in a premium gloss shine.



The 2021 Porsche Taycan base is 215 pounds lighter than the former entry model, the Taycan 4S. This weight loss is thanks to the Taycan base offering a single, rear-mounted motor instead of dual front and rear motors featured in other Taycans. The Porsche Taycan base uses the standard 79.2-kWh battery and a rear permanent-magnet synchronous electric motor to produce 402 horsepower and 254 pound-feet of torque. A 93.4-kWh battery is optional and increases output to 469 hp and 263 lb.-ft of torque. Porsche claims a zero-to-60-mph sprint of 5.1 seconds and a top speed of 143 mph in both configurations.



New Porsche Taycan owners can go to any certified XPEL PPF (Paint Protection Film) installation center to have ULTIMATE PLUS ™ paint protection film applied to their luxury sports electric sedan. XPEL's DAP (Design Access Program) system can create exact PPF patterns to match the abstract design of the Porsche Taycan's front bumper and the rest of its traditionally modern bodywork.



Visit XPEL's Find an Installer Locator Tool to find the nearest certified XPEL installation center near you and get a quote on any of our paint protection film, window tint, and ceramic coating services.



