Bermaz Auto has secured the rights to distribute XPeng electric vehicles in Malaysia.

The Malaysian car dealer will sell XPeng's electric vehicles and provide after-sales services and sell spare parts, according to a statement late Thursday.

The addition of XPeng vehicles will complement Bermaz Auto's existing EV business, and is in line with its sustainability initiatives to introduce more green vehicles and technologies, Bermaz Auto Chief Executive Francis Lee Kok Chuan said in the statement.

XPeng Chief Executive He Xiaopeng said the Chinese automaker plans to expand its business operations over the next three years, and will also invest in artificial intelligence to enhance the efficiency and accessibility of the company's smart EVs.

