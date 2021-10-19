Log in
XPENG INC.

China's EV sales expected to exceed 35% in 2025, Xpeng CEO says

10/19/2021 | 10:30am EDT
BEIJING (Reuters) - New energy vehicles (NEV) are expected to make up over 35% of new vehicle sales in China in 2025, He Xiaopeng, the chief executive of electric car maker Xpeng Inc said at the Reuters Events Automotive Summit.

China, the world's biggest auto market, is promoting NEVs, which includes battery electric, plug-in hybrid and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, to combat pollution and support the country's car technologies.

The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said earlier this month that NEV sales in China are likely to rise to 3 million units this year, up from 1.4 million last year.

"This year's overall NEV sales slightly exceeded our expectations," He said, adding he was surprised by the surging sales of hybrid vehicles and micro electric vehicles.

"Given the current sales performance, I'm actually more confident about the industry's NEV penetration rate growth in 2025," He said.

NEV sales made up 11.6% of China's overall market in the first nine months this year, CAAM said.

Asked about the chip supply shortage that has impacted the global auto industry, He said chip supply will remain a challenge in the next 12 months, but things will "gradually get better."

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 18 780 M 2 939 M 2 939 M
Net income 2021 -4 717 M -738 M -738 M
Net cash 2021 29 190 M 4 568 M 4 568 M
P/E ratio 2021 -61,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 238 B 36 977 M 37 208 M
EV / Sales 2021 11,1x
EV / Sales 2022 6,69x
Nbr of Employees 7 923
Free-Float 151%
Managers and Directors
Xiao Peng He Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Heng Xia President & Director
Hong Di Gu Vice Chairman & President
Ji Han Xu Vice President-Automotive Research & Development
Qin Liu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XPENG INC.0.89%36 977
TESLA, INC.23.30%861 422
NIO INC.-18.73%64 906
LI AUTO INC.5.55%30 922
NIKOLA CORPORATION-28.18%4 397
FISKER INC.-1.30%4 282