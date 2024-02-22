BEIJING, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Xpeng Inc announced on Thursday it has established a strategic partnership with UAE-based conglomerate Ali&Sons, as the Chinese electric vehicle maker ramps up its overseas expansion.

The announcement adds to Xpeng's partnerships with local firms for the Egypt, Azerbaijan, Jordan and Lebanon markets.

Multiple Xpeng models will go on sale and be delivered to five Middle East and North Africa countries from the second quarter, the company said in a statement on its WeChat account. (Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)