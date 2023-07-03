By Bingyan Wang

?Shares of Hong Kong-listed Chinese electric-vehicle makers are higher Monday on the back of positive headlines, including the record-breaking sales numbers released over the weekend.

Shares of XPeng surged 17% in Hong Kong, BYD Co. rose 3.8%, Li Auto gained 8.3% and Nio Inc. was up 8.1%. The auto makers' rally helped lift the Hang Seng Tech Index, which represents the 30 largest technology companies listed in Hong Kong, by 3.5%.

XPeng posted a 15% on-month jump in June deliveries to 8,620 units, the highest monthly sales this year. The results was partially due to the sales of its G6, its latest model, which received 25,000 orders in its 72-hour presale period in early June.

Li Auto hit an all-time monthly high of 32,575 deliveries in June, up 15.2% from May. BYD also broke its monthly sales record in June with 253,046 deliveries.

Sales were also supported by China extension of tax breaks for electric vehicle in late June, in a bid to stimulus EV purchases to shore up the sluggish economy.

