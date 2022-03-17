Log in
    XPEV   US98422D1054

XPENG INC.

(XPEV)
EV-focused Rockets Capital raises $200 million from Xpeng, others

03/17/2022 | 03:02am EDT
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Rockets Capital, a fund focused on investments in the smart energy vehicle (EV) supply chain, said on Thursday it raised more than $200 million from investors that included Xpeng, Sequoia China, IDG Capital and GGV Capital.

The round's strategic anchor investor was electric vehicle manufacturer Xpeng, Rockets Capital said in a statement, adding that eGarden and 5Y Capital were among other investors.

Rockets Capital, which was established early this year, said it would operate independently of Xpeng but would leverage the Chinese carmaker's industry expertise and resources.

The fund also said it had already entered into agreements to invest in several leading enterprises in its target industries, without disclosing further details.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 20 565 M 3 238 M 3 238 M
Net income 2021 -5 510 M -868 M -868 M
Net cash 2021 24 135 M 3 800 M 3 800 M
P/E ratio 2021 -27,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 150 B 23 577 M 23 577 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,11x
EV / Sales 2022 3,17x
Nbr of Employees 5 084
Free-Float -
Chart XPENG INC.
Duration : Period :
XPeng Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XPENG INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 174,85 CNY
Average target price 392,57 CNY
Spread / Average Target 125%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xiao Peng He Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Heng Xia President & Director
Ji Han Xu Vice President-Automotive Research & Development
Qin Liu Independent Director
Ji Xun Foo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XPENG INC.-45.30%23 577
TESLA, INC.-20.49%828 759
LUCID GROUP, INC.-37.92%36 339
NIO INC.-40.81%24 642
LI AUTO INC.-18.85%20 069
FISKER INC.-26.70%3 161