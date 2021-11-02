NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING - Form 6-K

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of XPeng Inc. (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Tuesday, 23 November 2021, for the purposes of, among other matters, considering and approving the third quarterly results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the three months ended 30 September 2021 and its publication.

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on 23 November 2021 (9:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong time on 23 November 2021).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States: +1-833-654-9168 United Kingdom: +44-208-602-0818 International: +1-209-313-0576 Hong Kong, China: +852-5808-6567 China Mainland: 400-682-8629 Conference ID: 2381058

Participants please dial-in 5 minutes prior to the scheduled start time to be connected to the call.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.xiaopeng.com .

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call until December 3, 2021, by dialing the following telephone numbers:

United States: +1-855-859-2056 International: +1-404-537-3406 Replay Access Code: 2381058