NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING - Form 6-K

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING
The board of directors (the "Board") of XPeng Inc. (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Tuesday, 23 November 2021, for the purposes of, among other matters, considering and approving the third quarterly results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the three months ended 30 September 2021 and its publication.
The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on 23 November 2021 (9:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong time on 23 November 2021).
Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:
|
|
United States:
|
|
+1-833-654-9168
|
United Kingdom:
|
|
+44-208-602-0818
|
International:
|
|
+1-209-313-0576
|
Hong Kong, China:
|
|
+852-5808-6567
|
China Mainland:
|
|
400-682-8629
|
Conference ID:
|
|
2381058
Participants please dial-in 5 minutes prior to the scheduled start time to be connected to the call.
Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.xiaopeng.com.
A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call until December 3, 2021, by dialing the following telephone numbers:
|
|
United States:
|
|
+1-855-859-2056
|
International:
|
|
+1-404-537-3406
|
Replay Access Code:
|
|
2381058
|
|
By order of the Board
|
XPeng Inc.
|
Xiaopeng He
|
Chairman
Hong Kong, Tuesday, 2 November 2021
As at the date of this notice, the Board of the Company comprises Mr. Xiaopeng He and Mr. Heng Xia as executive directors, Mr. Jun Chen, Mr. Qin Liu, Mr. Ji-Xun Foo and Mr. Fei Yang as non-executive directors, and Mr. Donghao Yang, Ms. Fang Qu and Mr. HongJiang Zhang as independent non-executive directors.
* For identification purpose only
Disclaimer
Xpeng Inc. published this content on 02 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2021 13:29:04 UTC.