NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING - Form 6-K
PU
XPeng to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Tuesday, November 23, 2021
BU
Nio's EV Deliveries Plunge 27.5% in October on Manufacturing Revamp
MT
NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING - Form 6-K

11/02/2021 | 09:30am EDT
NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of XPeng Inc. (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Tuesday, 23 November 2021, for the purposes of, among other matters, considering and approving the third quarterly results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the three months ended 30 September 2021 and its publication.

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on 23 November 2021 (9:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong time on 23 November 2021).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States: +1-833-654-9168
United Kingdom: +44-208-602-0818
International: +1-209-313-0576
Hong Kong, China: +852-5808-6567
China Mainland: 400-682-8629
Conference ID: 2381058

Participants please dial-in 5 minutes prior to the scheduled start time to be connected to the call.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.xiaopeng.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call until December 3, 2021, by dialing the following telephone numbers:

United States: +1-855-859-2056
International: +1-404-537-3406
Replay Access Code: 2381058
By order of the Board
XPeng Inc.
Xiaopeng He
Chairman

Hong Kong, Tuesday, 2 November 2021

As at the date of this notice, the Board of the Company comprises Mr. Xiaopeng He and Mr. Heng Xia as executive directors, Mr. Jun Chen, Mr. Qin Liu, Mr. Ji-Xun Foo and Mr. Fei Yang as non-executive directors, and Mr. Donghao Yang, Ms. Fang Qu and Mr. HongJiang Zhang as independent non-executive directors.

* For identification purpose only

Disclaimer

Xpeng Inc. published this content on 02 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2021 13:29:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
