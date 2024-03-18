Stephanie Cohen Is Latest Senior Goldman Executive to Depart

Cohen, one of the most senior women at Goldman, has been tapped for the new role of chief strategy officer at tech company Cloudflare.

Fisker gets new financing, but also said it didn't make an interest payment

EV maker said it is taking advantage of a 30-day grace period on the interest payment while it seeks partnership with automaker.

FedEx and Amazon Discussed Partnership as Competition for Returning Packages Intensifies

The talks didn't result in a deal but illustrate shifts in the growing business of handling parcels that customers send back

Craft Retailer Joann Files For Bankruptcy After Consumer Pullback

The company says it has reached a deal with most of its financial stakeholders and expects to emerge from Chapter 11 proceedings as early as next month.

American Manufacturers Seek Perfection as Quality Issues Mount

Surging recalls and high-profile problems have cast a harsh light on the quality of American manufacturing. Some companies say technology, training and focus can eliminate errors.

Ozempic Can't Do It All-A Potential New Blockbuster Is a Reminder of That

Madrigal and other companies focused on treating fatty liver disease won't get sidelined by obesity drugs.

Logitech Falls on CFO Departure, Weaker Sales Outlook

Logitech shares fell sharply after it said its chief financial officer resigned to pursue another career opportunity and as the computer peripheral maker forecast a fall in sales in the current fiscal year.

XPeng's Shares Rise on Cheaper Brand Launch

XPeng's shares rose in Hong Kong after the Chinese electric-vehicle maker disclosed plans to launch a cheaper mass-market brand amid intensified competition in China's EV market.

BofA Securities, UBS in Lead to Secure Mandate for KKR's Philippines Hospital Stake Sale

KKR is expected to start a formal sale process soon for Metro Pacific Healthcare, the largest private hospital group in the Philippines.

ESPN Boss Jimmy Pitaro's Chaotic Race to Remake the Sports Giant

Cable TV's collapse is forcing the Disney unit out of its comfort zone, from hiring risky talent to a streaming gambit that ticked off the NFL.

