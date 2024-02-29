SEC Investigating Whether OpenAI Investors Were Misled

The regulator is examining the internal communications of CEO Sam Altman, after the board last year temporarily ousted him for alleged lack of candor.

Alibaba Cuts China Cloud Prices to Rekindle Division's Growth

Alibaba Group will cut cloud product prices in China to boost a promising division whose sales have slowed in recent quarters amid rising competition.

XPeng, Volkswagen Expand Partnership to Accelerate EV Development

XPeng and Volkswagen signed an agreement to collaborate on software and sourcing, building on an existing partnership after the German carmaker took a nearly 5% stake in XPeng last year.

HKEX's Profit Declines Amid Poor Market Sentiment

The Hong Kong exchange operator's quarterly net profit fell for the first time over a year due to weak trading activity amid poor market sentiment.

South32 to Sell Illawarra Metallurgical Coal for Up to $1.65 Billion

South32 has agreed to sell its Illawarra Metallurgical Coal business in eastern Australia for up to $1.65 billion to an entity owned by Golden Energy and Resources and M Resources.

Baidu Shares Fall After Management Strikes Cautious Tone for 2024

Baidu's Hong Kong-listed shares fell sharply Thursday after management struck a cautious tone for 2024 amid a challenging outlook, despite reporting in-line results for the fourth quarter.

Anheuser-Busch, Teamsters Avert Strike With Tentative Deal

The union, which represents about 5,000 brewery workers, had threatened to strike March 1 if a deal wasn't reached by Thursday.

Apple Shareholders Reject AI Report Proposal

The shareholder meeting comes shortly after Apple shut down its effort to build an electric vehicle.

WW International Says Oprah Winfrey Won't Seek Re-Election to Board

The weight-management-services company said that Winfrey is also selling her stock in WW to donate the funds to the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

HP meets estimates and sees PC market stabilizing in 2024, but stock still falls

HP Inc.'s stock fell 3% in extended trading Wednesday after the computing giant reported results that aligned with Wall Street's estimates.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-29-24 0115ET