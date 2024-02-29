Paramount's Big Game Is Still a Sideshow

The Super Bowl gave its beleaguered ad business a lift, though deal rumors still cloud the media giant's future.

FAA Gives Boeing 90 Days to Come Up With Quality-Control Plan

Boeing has been asked to develop a comprehensive action plan within 90 days to address quality-control issues, after the midair blowout of a door plug on an Alaska Airlines jet.

Apple Investors Grow Impatient on Artificial Intelligence

The iPhone maker is expected to unveil AI tools at its June developer conference after it has lagged behind tech peers with a clearer AI strategy.

Alibaba Cuts China Cloud Prices to Rekindle Division's Growth

Alibaba Group will cut cloud product prices in China to boost a promising division whose sales have slowed in recent quarters amid rising competition.

Air France-KLM Misses Forecasts as Israel-Hamas War Takes Toll

Air France-KLM reported an operating loss for the fourth quarter after the Israel-Hamas war disrupted travel to the Middle East and as company expenses continued to rise.

IAG Profits Surge as Travel Boon Continues

IAG posted above-forecast profits in 2023 as travel demand remained strong, with capacity for the fourth quarter at 98.6% of prepandemic levels.

HKEX's Profit Declines Amid Poor Market Sentiment

Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing's quarterly net profit fell for the first time in over a year as the exchange operator fell victim to China's lackluster economic recovery and continued tepid demand for fundraising in one of Asia's biggest financial hubs.

SEC Investigating Whether OpenAI Investors Were Misled

The regulator is examining the internal communications of CEO Sam Altman, after the board last year temporarily ousted him for alleged lack of candor.

Baidu Shares Fall After Management Strikes Cautious Tone for 2024

Baidu's Hong Kong-listed shares fell sharply Thursday after management struck a cautious tone for 2024 amid a challenging outlook, despite reporting in-line results for the fourth quarter.

XPeng, Volkswagen Expand Partnership to Accelerate EV Development

XPeng and Volkswagen signed an agreement to collaborate on software and sourcing, building on an existing partnership after the German carmaker took a nearly 5% stake in XPeng last year.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-29-24 0715ET