XPeng, Volkswagen Expand Partnership to Accelerate EV Development

XPeng and Volkswagen signed an agreement to collaborate on software and sourcing, building on an existing partnership after the German carmaker took a nearly 5% stake in XPeng last year.

Anheuser-Busch, Teamsters Avert Strike With Tentative Deal

The union, which represents about 5,000 brewery workers, had threatened to strike March 1 if a deal wasn't reached by Thursday.

Apple Shareholders Reject AI Report Proposal

The shareholder meeting comes shortly after Apple shut down its effort to build an electric vehicle.

Paramount posts surprise adjusted profit, as higher streaming prices boost revenue

Shares of Paramount Global Inc. were up after hours on Wednesday after the media and entertainment giant reported a surprise adjusted quarterly profit, as higher subscription prices fattened sales for its Paramount+ streaming platform.

Axel Springer, Other European Media Sue Google for $2.3 Billion

The coalition of European media organizations allege they incurred losses from less competition in the advertising technology market.

WW International Says Oprah Winfrey Won't Seek Re-Election to Board

The weight-management-services company said that Winfrey is also selling her stock in WW to donate the funds to the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

Salesforce's disappointing guidance overshadows earnings beat, stock slips

Salesforce Inc.'s stock slipped 1.7% in after-hours trading Wednesday after the company racked up revenue and earnings that topped analysts' estimates. It also provided updates on its recently released Einstein artificial-intelligence platform and on its cost-cutting moves.

HP meets estimates and sees PC market stabilizing in 2024, but stock still falls

HP Inc.'s stock fell 3% in extended trading Wednesday after the computing giant reported results that aligned with Wall Street's estimates.

South32 to Sell Illawarra Metallurgical Coal for Up to $1.65 Billion

South32 has agreed to sell its Illawarra Metallurgical Coal business in eastern Australia for up to $1.65 billion to an entity owned by Golden Energy and Resources and M Resources.

Baidu Shares Fall After Management Strikes Cautious Tone for 2024

Baidu's Hong Kong-listed shares fell sharply Thursday after management struck a cautious tone for 2024 amid a challenging outlook, despite reporting in-line results for the fourth quarter.

