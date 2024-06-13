Xpeng Inc is a China-based company engaged in design, development, production and sales of smart electric vehicles (Smart EV). The Company's primary products are environmentally friendly vehicles, namely an SUV (the G3) and a four-door sports sedan (the P7). The Companyâs Smart EVs primarily target the mid- to high-end segment in Chinaâs passenger vehicle market. The Company aims developing full-stack autonomous driving technology, in-car intelligent operating system and core vehicle systems in-house through the its proprietary software, core hardware and data technologies. The Company sells its vehicle products under the brand Xpeng. It also provides a range of services to the clients, including supercharging service, maintenance service, ride-hailing service and vehicle leasing service.