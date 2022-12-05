Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. XPeng Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XPEV   US98422D1054

XPENG INC.

(XPEV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:01 2022-12-05 am EST
12.96 USD   +13.14%
08:31aThinking about buying stock in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Bilibili, Dada Nexus, Xpeng, or GDS Holdings?
PR
01:48aChinese New Energy Vehicle Startups Deliver More Than 100,000 Units in January-November
MT
12/02China Renaissance Downgrades XPeng to Hold From Buy, Adjusts Price Target to $11.30 From $40.50
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Thinking about buying stock in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Bilibili, Dada Nexus, Xpeng, or GDS Holdings?

12/05/2022 | 08:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for IOVA, BILI, DADA, XPEV, and GDS.

To see how InvestorsObserver's proprietary scoring system rates these stocks, view the InvestorsObserver's PriceWatch Alert by selecting the corresponding link.

(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)

InvestorsObserver's PriceWatch Alerts are based on our proprietary scoring methodology. Each stock is evaluated based on short-term technical, long-term technical and fundamental factors. Each of those scores is then combined into an overall score that determines a stock's overall suitability for investment.

InvestorsObserver provides patented technology to some of the biggest names on Wall Street and creates world-class investing tools for the self-directed investor on Main Street. We have a wide range of tools to help investors make smarter decisions when investing in stocks or options.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thinking-about-buying-stock-in-iovance-biotherapeutics-bilibili-dada-nexus-xpeng-or-gds-holdings-301694573.html

SOURCE InvestorsObserver


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about XPENG INC.
08:31aThinking about buying stock in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Bilibili, Dada Nexus, Xpeng, or..
PR
01:48aChinese New Energy Vehicle Startups Deliver More Than 100,000 Units in January-November
MT
12/02China Renaissance Downgrades XPeng to Hold From Buy, Adjusts Price Target to $11.30 Fro..
MT
12/01XPeng's November Smart Electric Vehicle Deliveries Reach 5,811
MT
12/01Xpeng Inc. Provides Production Guidance for the Month of December 2022
CI
12/01Xpeng Inc. Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for the Month and Year to Date Ended Nove..
CI
12/01Xpeng Reports Monthly Increase in November Deliveries
MT
12/01XPENG Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2022
BU
12/01XPeng's Loss Widens For Q3; Shares Surge 12%
MT
11/30Sector Update: Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lifted by Rising Sentiment
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on XPENG INC.
More recommendations