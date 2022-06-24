Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. XPeng Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XPEV   US98422D1054

XPENG INC.

(XPEV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:47 2022-06-24 am EDT
34.88 USD   +5.79%
09:32aThinking about buying stock in Li Auto, Genius Brands, Kanzhun, Eton Pharmaceuticals, or Xpeng?
PR
06/23Thinking about buying stock in Nio, Exela Technologies, Shift Technologies, Xpeng, or Vroom?
PR
06/21Chinese Electric-Car Maker Li Auto Jumps After Unveiling New Vehicle Model
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Thinking about buying stock in Li Auto, Genius Brands, Kanzhun, Eton Pharmaceuticals, or Xpeng?

06/24/2022 | 09:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for LI, GNUS, BZ, ETON, and XPEV.

To see how InvestorsObserver's proprietary scoring system rates these stocks, view the InvestorsObserver's PriceWatch Alert by selecting the corresponding link.

(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)

InvestorsObserver's PriceWatch Alerts are based on our proprietary scoring methodology. Each stock is evaluated based on short-term technical, long-term technical and fundamental factors. Each of those scores is then combined into an overall score that determines a stock's overall suitability for investment.

InvestorsObserver provides patented technology to some of the biggest names on Wall Street and creates world-class investing tools for the self-directed investor on Main Street. We have a wide range of tools to help investors make smarter decisions when investing in stocks or options.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thinking-about-buying-stock-in-li-auto-genius-brands-kanzhun-eton-pharmaceuticals-or-xpeng-301574893.html

SOURCE InvestorsObserver


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about XPENG INC.
09:32aThinking about buying stock in Li Auto, Genius Brands, Kanzhun, Eton Pharmaceuticals, o..
PR
06/23Thinking about buying stock in Nio, Exela Technologies, Shift Technologies, Xpeng, or V..
PR
06/21Chinese Electric-Car Maker Li Auto Jumps After Unveiling New Vehicle Model
DJ
06/21XPeng Hits Total Deliveries of 200,000 Smart Electric Vehicles
MT
06/21XPeng to Launch Two New EV Models in 2023
DJ
06/21XPENG Reaches 200,000th Delivery Milestone
BU
06/21Citigroup Adjusts XPeng's Price Target to $51.59 From $36.70, Reiterates Buy Rating
MT
06/20Tesla Further Hikes Prices of China-Made Model Y
MT
06/17Thinking about buying stock in Mereo BioPharma, Athersys, Nio, Bilibili, or Xpeng?
PR
06/16Dongfeng’s Premium EV Brand Opens Norway Showroom
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on XPENG INC.
More recommendations