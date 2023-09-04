XPENG will officially launch in Germany in 2024 This will begin with the introduction of the XPENG P7 sports sedan and XPENG G9 SUV

XPENG Motors (“XPENG” or the “Company,” NYSE: XPEV and HKEX: 9868), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (“Smart EV”) company, today shared updates on its international business at IAA Mobility, including the news of its entrance into the German market in 2024.

After three years of operations and positive reviews in Europe, XPENG is now preparing to enter one of the world's most competitive automotive markets.

"Today represents an important step on our international expansion journey," says Brian Gu, Vice Chairman and Co-President of XPENG. "XPENG is entering one of the most competitive automotive markets in the world, with customers that expect the absolute highest standards; we want to introduce a new level of sophistication with impressive technology that will define the new smart mobility era."

XPENG will leverage its in-house R&D capabilities and experience as a technology pioneer to establish a global smart EV brand offering industry-leading hardware and software. In July, XPENG and the Volkswagen Group entered into a long-term strategic partnership that willempower both parties to explore long-term collaboration opportunities.

In June, XPENG G9 demonstrated its impressive combination of hardware and software by setting a new charging record at the NAF (Norwegian Automobile Federation) El-Prix 2023 test, reaching a peak charging power of 319 kW. XPENG G9 and P7 also claimed the top two spots in the range test, with a 13% and 10% increase in real-world range compared to their stated WLTP range, respectively.

XPENG is a global smart electric vehicle company founded in 2014 in Guangzhou, China, developing clean, intuitive, and creative mobility solutions. With industry-leading R&D facilities, XPENG is bringing vehicles with superior safety, electric efficiency, and on-road performance to markets across the globe. The company is constantly working to advance its core technology offering, including autonomous driving capabilities, SEPA 2.0, and captivating in-car infotainment systems. XPENG has headquarters in Guangzhou and Amsterdam, with additional offices in Beijing, Shanghai, and Silicon Valley.

