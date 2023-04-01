Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. XPeng Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XPEV   US98422D1054

XPENG INC.

(XPEV)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-31 pm EDT
11.11 USD   -2.46%
05:12aXPENG Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for March and First Quarter 2023
BU
03/31Tesla's price war: cheaper cars expected to drive record sales
RE
03/31XPeng Launches Driver Assistance System for Eligible Customers in China
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

XPENG Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for March and First Quarter 2023

04/01/2023 | 05:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

XPeng Inc. (“XPENG” or the “Company,” NYSE: XPEV and HKEX: 9868), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (“Smart EV”) company, today announced its vehicle delivery results for March and the first quarter 2023.

In March 2023, XPENG delivered 7,002 Smart EVs, representing a 17% increase over the prior month. Total deliveries for the first quarter of 2023 reached 18,230 vehicles.

The new sports sedan P7i, launched in March for the Chinese market, has generated favorable market reception and its order backlog is gathering strong momentum. A total of 3,030 P7 series sedans were delivered in March, representing a 32% increase month-over-month.

The launch of the new P7i also boosted the Company’s store traffic, pushing test drive volume to recent heights. Delivery of the P7i began nationwide in March.

On March 31, 2023, XPENG began the rollout of the first phase of XNGP (NGP: Navigation Guided Pilot) to XPENG G9 Max and P7i Max customers in Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Shanghai, and to XPENG P5 P version customers in Shanghai. XNGP is China’s leading full scenario ADAS platform available in mass-produced models. The Company is accelerating the implementation of XNGP to multiple models across multiple cities in China.

About XPENG Inc.

XPENG Inc. (“XPENG”) is a leading Chinese Smart EV company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart EVs that appeal to the large and growing base of technology-savvy middle-class consumers. Its mission is to drive Smart EV transformation with technology and data, shaping the mobility experience of the future. In order to optimize its customers’ mobility experience, XPENG develops in-house its full-stack advanced driver-assistance system technology and in-car intelligent operating system, as well as core vehicle systems including powertrain and the electrical/electronic architecture. XPENG is headquartered in Guangzhou, China, with main offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Silicon Valley, San Diego and Amsterdam. The Company’s Smart EVs are mainly manufactured at its plants in Zhaoqing and Guangzhou, Guangdong province. For more information, please visit https://heyXPENG.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about XPENG’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: XPENG’s goals and strategies; XPENG’s expansion plans; XPENG’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the trends in, and size of, China’s EV market; XPENG’s expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its products and services; XPENG’s expectations regarding its relationships with customers, contract manufacturers, suppliers, third-party service providers, strategic partners and other stakeholders; general economic and business conditions; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in XPENG’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and XPeng does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about XPENG INC.
05:12aXPENG Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for March and First Quarter 2023
BU
03/31Tesla's price war: cheaper cars expected to drive record sales
RE
03/31XPeng Launches Driver Assistance System for Eligible Customers in China
MT
03/31XPENG Rolls Out Industry-leading XNGP ADAS for China Market
BU
03/31Chinese EV Shares Down After US Treasury, IRS Propose New Guidelines on Clean Vehicle T..
MT
03/31Xpeng aims to roll out driver assistance software to all Chinese cities by 2024
RE
03/30China's HiPhi luxury EV brand plans Europe entry in 2023
RE
03/29Tesla Price Cuts Should Benefit First-Quarter Deliveries, Wedbush Says
MT
03/27Xpeng : GRANT OF RESTRICTED SHARE UNITS - Form 6-K
PU
03/24Bernstein Downgrades XPeng to Market Perform From Outperform, Adjusts Price Target to $..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on XPENG INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 27 127 M 3 949 M 3 949 M
Net income 2022 -8 440 M -1 229 M -1 229 M
Net cash 2022 27 447 M 3 996 M 3 996 M
P/E ratio 2022 -8,54x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 65 428 M 9 525 M 9 525 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,40x
EV / Sales 2023 1,36x
Nbr of Employees 15 829
Free-Float 73,4%
Chart XPENG INC.
Duration : Period :
XPeng Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XPENG INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 76,32 CNY
Average target price 83,29 CNY
Spread / Average Target 9,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xiao Peng He Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Heng Xia Co-President
Hong Di Gu Vice Chairman & Co-President
Feng Ying Wang Co-President
Ji Han Xu Vice President-Automotive Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XPENG INC.11.77%9 525
TESLA, INC.68.42%658 557
LI AUTO INC.22.30%24 374
NIO INC.7.79%17 367
LUCID GROUP, INC.17.72%14 711
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-16.01%14 351
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer