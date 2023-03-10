Advanced search
XPENG Launches New P7i Sports Sedan in China
BU
03/01XPeng's Smart Vehicles Delivery Rises 15% in February
MT
03/01XPeng Says February Smart EV Deliveries Up 15% From Prior Month
MT
XPENG Launches New P7i Sports Sedan in China

03/10/2023 | 03:07am EST
  •  Industry’s most advanced all-scenario driver assistance system XNGP onboard P7i MAX & WING versions
  • Comprehensive performance upgrades in acceleration and range
  • Sales start today with delivery beginning in March
  • Pricing starts at RMB249,900 (China only)

XPeng Inc. (XPENG or the Company, NYSE: XPEV and HKEX: 9868), today officially launched its new P7i sports sedan for the Chinese market, bringing to customers its most advanced technologies with significant upgrades in driver assistance, smart cockpit, performance and charging efficiency.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230309005896/en/

XPENG P7i (Photo: Business Wire)

XPENG P7i (Photo: Business Wire)

Pricing of the new P7i starts at RMB 249,900 and delivery will kick off in March for customers in China.

“The P7i exemplifies our pursuit of excellence, and is the latest refinement of our vision of smart mobility,” said Mr. He Xiaopeng, Chairman and CEO of XPENG. “The P7i is bringing major upgrades to our highly successful P7 model, already enthusiastically received by customers. With the P7i, we are now delivering the world’s most advanced smart driving EV technologies to the world’s largest auto market.”

For XPENG P7i visual assets: see link here XPENG P7i visual assets.

A Step Up in Smart Driving. Comprehensive Upgrades.

The new P7i is equipped with XPENG’s proprietary XNGP architecture – the industry’s most advanced all-scenario driver assistance system, capable of performing City NGP (Navigation Guided Pilot), enhanced Highway NGP and LCC (Lane Centering Control) functions, as well as the industry’s first mass-produced cross-level parking assistance VPA (Valet Parking Assist).

Its intelligent capabilities are supported by a superior hardware platform, consisting of dual-LiDAR units and dual NVIDIA DRIVE Orin-X SoCs capable of up to 508 TOPS of computing power (MAX & WING versions) – a 17-fold increase from the previous models. Powered by a 31-sensor architecture with an enhanced 360° perception capability, the P7i is designed to achieve L4 ADAS functions in certain scenarios.

With a Qualcomm Snapdragon SA8155P chipset powering XPENG's proprietary Xmart OS 4.0 operating system, the P7i’s all-scenario Voice Assistance 2.0 provides real-time, continuous voice command recognition, covering all four seating positions within the cockpit. The smart cockpit is complemented by a full touch-enabled in-car infotainment system. Control and driving experience are optimized through a Surrounding Reality (SR) dashboard display, which provides a 360° simulation of the surrounding road and environment conditions.

Enhanced Performance. Higher Efficiency.

The new P7i offers a host of refinements and improvements in powertrain engineering and precision mechanics.

The P7i has the highest peak torque in its class at 757 Nm, and accelerates in just 3.9s from 0 to 100 km/h ((610MAX & 610WING Performance versions) – outperforming even some sports car models. The four-wheel drive torque distribution system can transfer four-wheel torque in about 20 ms. With up to 702 km CLTC range, the P7i can fast charge to secure another 240 km of range in just ten minutes.

Refinement of the P7i’s streamlining has lowered the drag coefficient to just 0.236 Cd, while the 33.3 meters braking distance at 100km/h is secured with Brembo four-wheel brake hubs and Brembo front four-piston calipers. All of this comes wrapped up in an exterior using XPENG's "Dynamic Aesthetics" design language that creates a more energized sports silhouette.

Performance of the P7i is further optimized by an X-HP 2.0 integrated thermal management system. With a maximum cooling capacity of 8.5kW – 88.9% higher than previous models – the new P7i can easily maintain a speed of 190km/h for 30 minutes continuously, without the risk of battery or engine overheating. The X-HP 2.0 system optimizes driving range by as much as 15% in winter conditions.

Upgraded Interior. Superior Styling.

The P7i cockpit interior enjoys a comprehensive upgrade, with new steering wheel, central control and sub-dashboard designs. The seating has improved ergonomics and seat angles, with Nappa leather finishing in a subtle light gray color scheme. The P7i’s interior audio is supported by a 7.1.4 Dolby Atoms system boasting 20 speakers. Its sophistication and environmental credentials are expressed on the outside by an exclusive Kaitoke green exterior finish, unique to this model.

Expanding Charging Networks

XPENG is significantly scaling up its charging networks in China and expects to upgrade 180 supercharging stations to carry S4 480kW ultra-fast chargers. The upgraded S4 480kW charging facilities will be compatible with the new P7i’s maximum charging power, significantly enhancing charging efficiency.

Pricing and Delivery

Delivery of the new P7i to customers in China will kick off in March. Prices for the various configurations available in China are as follows:

XPENG P7i

702Pro

702Max

610Max Performance

610Wing Performance

RMB249,900

RMB269,900

RMB289,900

RMB339,900

XPILOT + Orin-X SoC

XNGP + Dual Orin-X SoCs

XNGP + Dual Orin-X SoCs

XNGP + Dual Orin-X SoCs

Qualcomm Snapdragon SA8155P

Qualcomm Snapdragon SA8155P

Qualcomm Snapdragon SA8155P

Qualcomm Snapdragon SA8155P

X-HP 2.0 integrated thermal management system

X-HP 2.0 integrated thermal management system

X-HP 2.0 integrated thermal management system

X-HP 2.0 integrated thermal management system

Smart 4WD Torque Distribution System

Smart 4WD Torque Distribution System

Continuous Damping Control (CDC)

XPENG P7i Specs:

Dimensions

Length x Width x Height, Wheelbase

4888mm x 1896mm x 1450mm, 2998mm

CLTC Driving Range (km)

Rear-wheel Drive: 702km

Four-wheel Drive: 610km

Curb Weight

2040kg

Drag Coefficient

Cd 0.236

Battery type

Liquid-cooled, temperature-controlled, non-heat-propagating ternary battery pack (meeting IP68 rating of dust and waterproofing)

Chassis

Suspension

Front Double Wishbone Independent Suspension;

Rear Multi-link Suspension

Wheel Hub

18 inch / 19 inch

Braking System

Brembo Four-wheel Brake Hubs (Brembo Front Four-piston Calipers)

Vehicle Passability

Minimum Turning Diameter

≤11.7m

Minimum Ground Clearance (full load)

113mm

Approach/Departure Angle (full load)

14°/15°

Comprehensive Performance

Acceleration (0~50km/h)

Four-wheel Drive: 2.3s

Rear-wheel Drive: 3.4s

Acceleration (0~100km/h)

Four-wheel Drive: 3.9s

Rear-wheel Drive: 6.4s

Braking Distance (100~0km/h)

33.3m

Top Speed (km/h)

200km/h

Top Speed in 30mins (km/h)

190km/h

Electric Powertrain

Drivetrain

Mid-engine Rear-wheel-drive Layout / Mid-engine Dual-motor Four-wheel-drive Layout

Motor Type

Front: Induction Motor

Rear: Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor

Maximum Power Output / Torque

Four-wheel Drive: 348kW/757N·m

Rear-wheel Drive: 203kW/440N·m

Intelligence

Cockpit Chipset

Qualcomm Snapdragon® SA8155P SoC

Central Control Panel & Digital Dashboard

14.96" Central Control Touch-Screen + 10.25" Digital Dashboard

ADAS Processor

MAX & WING Versions: Dual NVIDIA® Orin-X SoCs with 508 TOPS of computing power

Sensor Hardware System

MAX & WING Versions with 31 sensors: 2 LiDAR units, 5 Millimeter-wave Radars, 12 Ultrasonic Sensors, 12 Cameras (4 Surround-view Cameras, 2 Front-side Cameras, 2 Rear-side Cameras, 2 Binocular Cameras, 1 Rear-view Camera, 1 In-car Camera)

Operating System

Xmart OS 4.0

Voice Assistance

All-scenario Voice Assistance 2.0

Charging

Charging 10 mins

Rear-wheel Drive: 240km range

Four-wheel Drive: 210km range

DC charging time (10–80%)

≤ 30 min

About XPENG Inc.

XPENG Inc. (“XPENG”) is a leading Chinese Smart EV company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart EVs that appeal to the large and growing base of technology-savvy middle-class consumers. Its mission is to drive Smart EV transformation with technology and data, shaping the mobility experience of the future. In order to optimize its customers’ mobility experience, XPENG develops in-house its full-stack advanced driver-assistance system technology and in-car intelligent operating system, as well as core vehicle systems including powertrain and the electrical/electronic architecture. XPENG is headquartered in Guangzhou, China, with main offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Silicon Valley, San Diego and Amsterdam. The Company’s Smart EVs are mainly manufactured at its plants in Zhaoqing and Guangzhou, Guangdong province. For more information, please visit https://heyXPENG.com.

Source: XPeng Inc.


© Business Wire 2023
