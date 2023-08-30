The all-electric XPENG P7 sports sedan is now being delivered in four European markets Ultra-fast charging XPENG G9 SUV deliveries are expected to begin later this year XPENG will attend IAA Mobility in Munich for the first time, participating in a multi-day program and outdoor exhibition.

XPeng Motors (“XPENG” or the “Company,” NYSE: XPEV and HKEX: 9868), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (“Smart EV”) company, today announced the beginning of P7 deliveries in four key European markets and its participation in IAA Mobility 2023, Munich, Germany.

European P7 Delivery

Outstanding Smart EVs for Europe

XPENG G9 and P7 were launched in February this year, with excitement around the brand and positive feedback continuing to build up with deliveries beginning.

In June, XPENG G9 broke the charging record at the two-day NAF (Norwegian Automobile Federation) and Motor EV Summer test, also known as El-Prix 2023, reaching a peak charging power of 319 kW. This also represented the test's highest average charging power at 212 kW, allowing drivers to charge up to 100 km of range in just five minutes. G9 and P7 occupied the top two spots in the range test, which measures the real-world deviation rate compared to the stated WLTP range; there was an increase of 13% and 10% for G9(4WD) and P7(4WD), respectively.

As a spacious sports sedan, XPENG P7's cabin provides exceptional comfort, which is surrounded by a sleek exterior epitomizing XPENG's Dynamic Aesthetics design language. Deliveries of P7 recently commenced, with the first batches of vehicles having arrived at XPENG's delivery centers in Lørenskog, Norway; Järfälla, Sweden; Hillerød, Denmark; and Badhoevedorp, The Netherlands.

"We’re delighted that customers who placed orders at the very beginning can finally drive P7 on Europe’s roads,” said Eric Xu, VP of International Markets XPENG. “The feedback has been positive so far, and with our rapidly growing network, we’re very optimistic about our future on the continent.”

Drive With Confidence

As part of the company's dedication to delivering superior customer experiences, XPENG is offering a comprehensive service agreement, which includes an eight-year warranty for the vehicle's battery, as well as a seven-year/160,000 km extended warranty for all orders placed in 2023.

Deliveries of G9 will begin in the coming months as XPENG's network of authorized agencies and partners expands, which will optimize sales, delivery, and servicing processes to create a seamless customer journey.

XPENG at IAA Mobility 2023

As a technology pioneer in the mobility industry, XPENG will participate in the world's largest mobility event this year, IAA Mobility, on September 4–10, 2023 in Munich. XPENG's agenda is as follows:

Pre-IAA XPENG Press Conference H4 Hotel Munich Messe Monday, September 4, 11 am–12 pm

IAA Summit Panel: Unleashing the Integrated Smart Ecosystem Blue Stage A discussion on how intelligent and autonomous vehicles are transforming the industry and our overall mobility experience Featuring Co-President and Vice Chairman Brian Gu Tuesday, September 5, 3 pm–3:45 pm

Open Space Activation with Product Displays Konigsplatz, Stand KP155 Tuesday, September 5 – Sunday, September 10, 10 am–8 pm

P7 and G9 Test Drives at Blue Lane* Near Hall C3, Munich Messe Monday, September 4, 8 am–6 pm Tuesday, September 5 – Friday, September 8, 9 am–6 pm Near Konigsplatz Tuesday, September 5 – Saturday, September 9, 10 am–8 pm Sunday, September 10, 10 am–5 pm



*Subject to pre-booking

About XPENG

XPENG is a global smart electric vehicle company founded in 2014 in Guangzhou, China, developing clean, intuitive, and creative mobility solutions. With industry-leading R&D facilities, XPENG is bringing vehicles with superior safety, electric efficiency, and on-road performance to markets across the globe. The company is constantly working to advance its core technology offering, including autonomous driving capabilities, SEPA 2.0, and captivating in-car infotainment systems. XPENG has headquarters in Guangzhou and Amsterdam, with additional offices in Beijing, Shanghai, and Silicon Valley.

