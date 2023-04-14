Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. XPeng Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XPEV   US98422D1054

XPENG INC.

(XPEV)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-04-13 pm EDT
9.980 USD   +0.71%
12:12aXPENG to Present Next-Gen Technology Architecture on April 16
BU
04/13Xpeng Executives Rumored to Leave Are Staying
MT
04/12XPENG Publishes 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance Report
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

XPENG to Present Next-Gen Technology Architecture on April 16

04/14/2023 | 12:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Next Production Model to Debut on April 18

Live Broadcast from China - English Replay Available

XPeng Inc. ("XPENG" or the "Company," NYSE: XPEV and HKEX: 9868), a leading Chinese smart EV company, will host a press briefing on Sunday, April 16, 2023, to present its next-generation vehicle technology architecture. In addition, the Company will debut its next production model at Auto Shanghai 2023 on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, with an accompanying live broadcast.

Next Generation Technology Architecture Press Briefing on April 16

The press briefing will be hosted by XPENG’s Chairman and CEO, He Xiaopeng, and begin Sunday, April 16 at 03:00 PM Beijing time (GMT+8, or 03:00 AM US Eastern Daylight Time on the same day). The press briefing will be broadcast in Chinese and be accessible via the following link:

XPENG OFFICIAL WEBSITE CHINESE

An English language replay of the press briefing will be available on Monday, April 17, 2023, from 08:00 AM, Beijing time (GMT+8, or 08:00 PM US Eastern Daylight Time on Sunday, April 16), via the following links:

XPENG OFFICIAL WEBSITE ENGLISH
XPENG OFFICIAL IR WEBSITE ENGLISH
XPENG OFFICIAL TWITTER
XPENG OFFICIAL FACEBOOK

Next Production Model Debut on April 18

The Company will debut its next production model on Tuesday, April 18, at Auto Shanghai 2023 (Venue: Hall 6.1 Booth 6A08). The debut event will be broadcast in Chinese from 09:40 – 10:00 AM Beijing time (GMT+8, or 09:40 PM – 10:00 PM US Eastern Daylight Time on Monday, April 17) via the following link:

Chinese language version:

XPENG OFFICIAL WEBSITE CHINESE

An English language replay of the debut event will be available on Tuesday, April 18, from 08:00 PM Beijing time (GMT+8, or 08:00 AM US Eastern Daylight Time on the same day) via the following links:

XPENG OFFICIAL WEBSITE ENGLISH
XPENG OFFICIAL IR WEBSITE ENGLISH
XPENG OFFICIAL TWITTER
XPENG OFFICIAL FACEBOOK

About XPENG Inc.

XPENG Inc. (“XPENG”) is a leading Chinese Smart EV company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart EVs that appeal to the large and growing base of technology-savvy middle-class consumers. Its mission is to drive Smart EV transformation with technology, shaping the mobility experience of the future. In order to optimize its customers’ mobility experience, XPENG develops in-house its full-stack advanced driver-assistance system technology and in-car intelligent operating system, as well as core vehicle systems including powertrain and the electrical/electronic architecture. XPENG is headquartered in Guangzhou, China, with main offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Silicon Valley, San Diego and Amsterdam. The Company’s Smart EVs are mainly manufactured at its plants in Zhaoqing and Guangzhou, Guangdong province. For more information, please visit https://heyXPENG.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about XPENG’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: XPENG’s goals and strategies; XPENG’s expansion plans; XPENG’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the trends in, and size of, China’s EV market; XPENG’s expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its products and services; XPENG’s expectations regarding its relationships with customers, contract manufacturers, suppliers, third-party service providers, strategic partners and other stakeholders; general economic and business conditions; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in XPENG’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and XPENG does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about XPENG INC.
12:12aXPENG to Present Next-Gen Technology Architecture on April 16
BU
04/13Xpeng Executives Rumored to Leave Are Staying
MT
04/12XPENG Publishes 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance Report
BU
04/12XPENG Files 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F
BU
04/12Xpeng : 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance Report
PU
04/11Electric-Vehicle Stocks Rise as US Energy Department Proposes to Cut Mileage Ratings
MT
04/04Xpeng Inc. Reports Vehicle Delivery Results for Month of March and the First Quarter of..
CI
04/04Hong Kong stocks fall as Sino-U.S. tensions weigh; China mixed
RE
04/03XPeng's Monthly Smart Vehicle Delivery Rises 17% in March
MT
04/03XPENG Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for March and First Quarter 2023
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on XPENG INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 27 127 M 3 949 M 3 949 M
Net income 2022 -8 440 M -1 229 M -1 229 M
Net cash 2022 27 447 M 3 996 M 3 996 M
P/E ratio 2022 -7,68x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 58 771 M 8 556 M 8 556 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,15x
EV / Sales 2023 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 15 829
Free-Float 73,4%
Chart XPENG INC.
Duration : Period :
XPeng Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XPENG INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 68,55 CNY
Average target price 83,69 CNY
Spread / Average Target 22,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xiao Peng He Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Heng Xia Co-President
Hong Di Gu Vice Chairman & Co-President
Feng Ying Wang Co-President
Ji Han Xu Vice President-Automotive Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XPENG INC.-0.30%8 496
TESLA, INC.50.92%572 188
LI AUTO INC.18.73%23 250
NIO INC.-7.59%14 889
LUCID GROUP, INC.20.79%14 876
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-22.03%13 155
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer