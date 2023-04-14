XPENG to Present Next-Gen Technology Architecture on April 16

Next Production Model to Debut on April 18

Live Broadcast from China - English Replay Available

XPeng Inc. ("XPENG" or the "Company," NYSE: XPEV and HKEX: 9868), a leading Chinese smart EV company, will host a press briefing on Sunday, April 16, 2023, to present its next-generation vehicle technology architecture. In addition, the Company will debut its next production model at Auto Shanghai 2023 on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, with an accompanying live broadcast.

Next Generation Technology Architecture Press Briefing on April 16

The press briefing will be hosted by XPENG’s Chairman and CEO, He Xiaopeng, and begin Sunday, April 16 at 03:00 PM Beijing time (GMT+8, or 03:00 AM US Eastern Daylight Time on the same day). The press briefing will be broadcast in Chinese and be accessible via the following link:

An English language replay of the press briefing will be available on Monday, April 17, 2023, from 08:00 AM, Beijing time (GMT+8, or 08:00 PM US Eastern Daylight Time on Sunday, April 16), via the following links:

Next Production Model Debut on April 18

The Company will debut its next production model on Tuesday, April 18, at Auto Shanghai 2023 (Venue: Hall 6.1 Booth 6A08). The debut event will be broadcast in Chinese from 09:40 – 10:00 AM Beijing time (GMT+8, or 09:40 PM – 10:00 PM US Eastern Daylight Time on Monday, April 17) via the following link:

Chinese language version:

An English language replay of the debut event will be available on Tuesday, April 18, from 08:00 PM Beijing time (GMT+8, or 08:00 AM US Eastern Daylight Time on the same day) via the following links:

About XPENG Inc.

XPENG Inc. (“XPENG”) is a leading Chinese Smart EV company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart EVs that appeal to the large and growing base of technology-savvy middle-class consumers. Its mission is to drive Smart EV transformation with technology, shaping the mobility experience of the future. In order to optimize its customers’ mobility experience, XPENG develops in-house its full-stack advanced driver-assistance system technology and in-car intelligent operating system, as well as core vehicle systems including powertrain and the electrical/electronic architecture. XPENG is headquartered in Guangzhou, China, with main offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Silicon Valley, San Diego and Amsterdam. The Company’s Smart EVs are mainly manufactured at its plants in Zhaoqing and Guangzhou, Guangdong province. For more information, please visit https://heyXPENG.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about XPENG’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: XPENG’s goals and strategies; XPENG’s expansion plans; XPENG’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the trends in, and size of, China’s EV market; XPENG’s expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its products and services; XPENG’s expectations regarding its relationships with customers, contract manufacturers, suppliers, third-party service providers, strategic partners and other stakeholders; general economic and business conditions; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in XPENG’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and XPENG does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

