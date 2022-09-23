Advanced search
    XPEV   US98422D1054

XPENG INC.

(XPEV)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-23 pm EDT
13.71 USD   -0.22%
12:17aCALB Launches Up to $1.7 Billion Hong Kong IPO
MT
09/22HK stocks hit near 11-year low after Fed rate hike, bargain hunting caps China losses
RE
09/21XPENG Launches G9 Flagship SUV
BU
XPeng Adjusts Configurations of G9 Flagship SUV in Response to High Demand for Optional Specs of Cutting-Edge Technologies

09/23/2022 | 05:01pm EDT
XPeng Inc. (“XPENG” or the “Company,” NYSE: XPEV and HKEX: 9868), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (“Smart EV”) company, today announced adjustments to the configurations of its G9 Flagship SUV, launched in the Chinese market on September 21. These adjustments reflect the Company’s commitment to customer experience, and the high demand for certain specifications of the G9, particularly the optional spec packages of cutting-edge technologies.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220923005488/en/

XPENG G9 SUV (Photo: Business Wire)

XPENG G9 SUV (Photo: Business Wire)

The following table shows the latest set of XPENG G9 versions:

Version

Price RMB

XPILOT
System

5D Music
Cockpit

XNGP
System

570

570 Plus

309,900

-

-

570 Pro

329,900

-

570 Max

349,900

702

702 Pro

349,900

-

702 Max

369,900

650

650 Performance Pro
(4WD/dual-chamber air suspension)

399,900

-

650 Performance Max
(4WD/dual-chamber air suspension)

419,900

650 Launch Edition
(4WD/dual-chamber air suspension)

469,900

*Number of the G9 version represents CLTC driving range.
* “ ● ” standard specification; “ - ” specification not included.

All XPENG G9 versions come standard with 800 V high-voltage platform and 3C battery pack. The 650 versions provide optional equipment for 4C supercharging battery pack.

For more information of G9, please visit XPENG’s official website: https://www.heyxpeng.com/g9?prentId=199

For the G9’s full specifications available for the Chinese market, please visit XPENG’s official Chinese website: https://www.xiaopeng.com/g9/configuration.html#id-5

G9 visual library: XPENG G9 visual library

About XPeng Inc.

XPeng is a leading Chinese Smart EV company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart EVs that appeal to the large and growing base of technology-savvy middle-class consumers. Its mission is to drive Smart EV transformation with technology and data, shaping the mobility experience of the future. In order to optimize its customers’ mobility experience, XPeng develops in-house its full-stack advanced driver-assistance system technology and in-car intelligent operating system, as well as core vehicle systems including powertrain and the electrical/electronic architecture. XPeng is headquartered in Guangzhou, China, with main offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Silicon Valley, San Diego and Amsterdam. The Company’s Smart EVs are mainly manufactured at its plant in Zhaoqing, Guangdong province. For more information, please visit https://heyxpeng.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about XPeng’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: XPeng’s goals and strategies; XPeng’s expansion plans; XPeng’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the trends in, and size of, China’s EV market; XPeng’s expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its products and services; XPeng’s expectations regarding its relationships with customers, contract manufacturers, suppliers, third-party service providers, strategic partners and other stakeholders; general economic and business conditions; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in XPeng’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and XPeng does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Source: XPeng Inc.


© Business Wire 2022
