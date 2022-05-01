Log in
    XPEV   US98422D1054

XPENG INC.

(XPEV)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/29 04:00:02 pm EDT
24.61 USD   +2.20%
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for April 2022
BU
XPeng to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Monday, May 23, 2022
BU
Juneyao Airlines' Owner Eyes Control of Chinese NEV Startup Yudo Auto
MT
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for April 2022

05/01/2022 | 05:01am EDT
  • 9,002 vehicles delivered in April 2022, a 75% increase year-over-year

XPeng Inc. (“XPeng” or the “Company”, NYSE: XPEV and HKEX: 9868), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (“Smart EV”) company, today announced its vehicle delivery results for April 2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220501005024/en/

XPENG P7 (Photo: Business Wire)

XPENG P7 (Photo: Business Wire)

XPeng delivered 9,002 Smart EVs in April 2022, representing a 75% increase year-over-year. The April deliveries consisted of 3,714 P7 smart sports sedans, 3,564 P5 smart family sedans, as well as 1,724 G3i and G3 smart compact SUVs.

As of April 30, 2022, year-to-date total deliveries reached 43,563, representing a 136% increase year-over-year.

The Company has been and is continuing to actively navigate through the COVID situation, which in turn is affecting the overall supply chain, manufacturing and transportation of automobiles in China. April deliveries reflect the Company’s relentless effort to mitigate the current conditions with support from various authorities and industry partners.

About XPeng Inc.

XPeng is a leading Chinese Smart EV company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart EVs that appeal to the large and growing base of technology-savvy middle-class consumers in China. Its mission is to drive Smart EV transformation with technology and data, shaping the mobility experience of the future. In order to optimize its customers’ mobility experience, XPeng develops in-house its full-stack advanced driver-assistance system technology and in-car intelligent operating system, as well as core vehicle systems including powertrain and the electrification/electronic architecture. XPeng is headquartered in Guangzhou, China, with main offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Silicon Valley, San Diego and Amsterdam. The Company’s Smart EVs are mainly manufactured at its plant in Zhaoqing, Guangdong province. For more information, please visit https://heyxpeng.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about XPeng’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: XPeng’s goals and strategies; XPeng’s expansion plans; XPeng’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the trends in, and size of, China’s EV market; XPeng’s expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its products and services; XPeng’s expectations regarding its relationships with customers, contract manufacturers, suppliers, third-party service providers, strategic partners and other stakeholders; general economic and business conditions; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in XPeng’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and XPeng does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.


© Business Wire 2022
