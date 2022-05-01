XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for April 2022

XPeng Inc. (“XPeng” or the “Company”, NYSE: XPEV and HKEX: 9868), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (“Smart EV”) company, today announced its vehicle delivery results for April 2022.

XPeng delivered 9,002 Smart EVs in April 2022, representing a 75% increase year-over-year. The April deliveries consisted of 3,714 P7 smart sports sedans, 3,564 P5 smart family sedans, as well as 1,724 G3i and G3 smart compact SUVs.

As of April 30, 2022, year-to-date total deliveries reached 43,563, representing a 136% increase year-over-year.

The Company has been and is continuing to actively navigate through the COVID situation, which in turn is affecting the overall supply chain, manufacturing and transportation of automobiles in China. April deliveries reflect the Company’s relentless effort to mitigate the current conditions with support from various authorities and industry partners.

About XPeng Inc.

XPeng is a leading Chinese Smart EV company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart EVs that appeal to the large and growing base of technology-savvy middle-class consumers in China. Its mission is to drive Smart EV transformation with technology and data, shaping the mobility experience of the future. In order to optimize its customers’ mobility experience, XPeng develops in-house its full-stack advanced driver-assistance system technology and in-car intelligent operating system, as well as core vehicle systems including powertrain and the electrification/electronic architecture. XPeng is headquartered in Guangzhou, China, with main offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Silicon Valley, San Diego and Amsterdam. The Company’s Smart EVs are mainly manufactured at its plant in Zhaoqing, Guangdong province. For more information, please visit https://heyxpeng.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

