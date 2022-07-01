XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for June and Second Quarter 2022

XPeng Inc. (“XPeng” or the “Company,” NYSE: XPEV and HKEX: 9868), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (“Smart EV”) company, today announced its vehicle delivery results for June 2022 and the second quarter 2022.

XPeng recorded monthly deliveries in June of 15,295 Smart EVs, representing a 133% increase year-over-year, and a 51% increase over May 2022. The Company delivered 34,422 Smart EVs in total for the second quarter 2022, ranking first among emerging auto brands in China for the fourth consecutive quarter. As of June 30, 2022, year-to-date total deliveries reached 68,983 units, representing a 124% increase year-over-year, the highest among emerging automakers in China. Beginning in mid-May, XPeng accelerated deliveries with resumed double-shift production at its Zhaoqing plant and notably, in June, the Company reached the milestone of 200,000 cumulative deliveries.

June deliveries consisted of 8,045 P7s, the Company’s smart sports sedan, 5,598 P5 smart family sedans and 1,652 G3i and G3 smart compact SUVs.

In August, XPeng plans to begin accepting pre-orders for its new, flagship G9 SUV followed by an official launch in September. The Company also plans to release its new City Navigation Guided Pilot after obtaining relevant approvals.

XPeng is a leading Chinese Smart EV company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart EVs that appeal to the large and growing base of technology-savvy middle-class consumers in China. Its mission is to drive Smart EV transformation with technology and data, shaping the mobility experience of the future. In order to optimize its customers’ mobility experience, XPeng develops in-house its full-stack advanced driver-assistance system technology and in-car intelligent operating system, as well as core vehicle systems including powertrain and the electrification/electronic architecture. XPeng is headquartered in Guangzhou, China, with main offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Silicon Valley, San Diego and Amsterdam. The Company’s Smart EVs are mainly manufactured at its plant in Zhaoqing, Guangdong province. For more information, please visit https://heyxpeng.com.

