Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. XPeng Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XPEV   US98422D1054

XPENG INC.

(XPEV)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-06-30 pm EDT
31.74 USD   -1.12%
06:23aXPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for June and Second Quarter 2022
BU
06/30Tianqi Lithium Kicks Off Hong Kong IPO; Seeks $1.7 Billion from Secondary Listing
MT
06/27XPENG : POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON JUNE 24, 2022 - Form 6-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for June and Second Quarter 2022

07/01/2022 | 06:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

  • 15,295 vehicles delivered in June 2022, a 133% increase year-over-year
  • 34,422 vehicles delivered in 2Q 2022, a 98% increase year-over-year
  • 68,983 total vehicles delivered in the first six months of 2022, a 124% increase year-over-year

XPeng Inc. (“XPeng” or the “Company,” NYSE: XPEV and HKEX: 9868), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (“Smart EV”) company, today announced its vehicle delivery results for June 2022 and the second quarter 2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220701005192/en/

XPENG G9 (Photo: Business Wire)

XPENG G9 (Photo: Business Wire)

XPeng recorded monthly deliveries in June of 15,295 Smart EVs, representing a 133% increase year-over-year, and a 51% increase over May 2022. The Company delivered 34,422 Smart EVs in total for the second quarter 2022, ranking first among emerging auto brands in China for the fourth consecutive quarter. As of June 30, 2022, year-to-date total deliveries reached 68,983 units, representing a 124% increase year-over-year, the highest among emerging automakers in China. Beginning in mid-May, XPeng accelerated deliveries with resumed double-shift production at its Zhaoqing plant and notably, in June, the Company reached the milestone of 200,000 cumulative deliveries.

June deliveries consisted of 8,045 P7s, the Company’s smart sports sedan, 5,598 P5 smart family sedans and 1,652 G3i and G3 smart compact SUVs.

In August, XPeng plans to begin accepting pre-orders for its new, flagship G9 SUV followed by an official launch in September. The Company also plans to release its new City Navigation Guided Pilot after obtaining relevant approvals.

About XPeng Inc.

XPeng is a leading Chinese Smart EV company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart EVs that appeal to the large and growing base of technology-savvy middle-class consumers in China. Its mission is to drive Smart EV transformation with technology and data, shaping the mobility experience of the future. In order to optimize its customers’ mobility experience, XPeng develops in-house its full-stack advanced driver-assistance system technology and in-car intelligent operating system, as well as core vehicle systems including powertrain and the electrification/electronic architecture. XPeng is headquartered in Guangzhou, China, with main offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Silicon Valley, San Diego and Amsterdam. The Company’s Smart EVs are mainly manufactured at its plant in Zhaoqing, Guangdong province. For more information, please visit https://heyxpeng.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about XPeng’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: XPeng’s goals and strategies; XPeng’s expansion plans; XPeng’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the trends in, and size of, China’s EV market; XPeng’s expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its products and services; XPeng’s expectations regarding its relationships with customers, contract manufacturers, suppliers, third-party service providers, strategic partners and other stakeholders; general economic and business conditions; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in XPeng’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and XPeng does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about XPENG INC.
06:23aXPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for June and Second Quarter 2022
BU
06/30Tianqi Lithium Kicks Off Hong Kong IPO; Seeks $1.7 Billion from Secondary Listing
MT
06/27XPENG : POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON JUNE 24, 2022 - Form 6-K
PU
06/26NIO's Hong Kong, Singapore Shares Hit New Highs as Outlook Brightens
DJ
06/24Thinking about buying stock in Li Auto, Genius Brands, Kanzhun, Eton Pharmaceuticals, o..
PR
06/23Thinking about buying stock in Nio, Exela Technologies, Shift Technologies, Xpeng, or V..
PR
06/21Chinese Electric-Car Maker Li Auto Jumps After Unveiling New Vehicle Model
DJ
06/21XPeng Hits Total Deliveries of 200,000 Smart Electric Vehicles
MT
06/21XPeng to Launch Two New EV Models in 2023
DJ
06/21XPENG Reaches 200,000th Delivery Milestone
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on XPENG INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 40 913 M 6 107 M 6 107 M
Net income 2022 -7 093 M -1 059 M -1 059 M
Net cash 2022 13 315 M 1 988 M 1 988 M
P/E ratio 2022 -28,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 183 B 27 307 M 27 307 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,15x
EV / Sales 2023 2,40x
Nbr of Employees 13 978
Free-Float 62,3%
Chart XPENG INC.
Duration : Period :
XPeng Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XPENG INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 212,64 CNY
Average target price 271,01 CNY
Spread / Average Target 27,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xiao Peng He Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Heng Xia Co-President & Executive Director
Hong Di Gu Vice Chairman & Co-President
Ji Han Xu Vice President-Automotive Research & Development
Ji Xun Foo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XPENG INC.-36.94%27 307
TESLA, INC.-36.28%697 926
LI AUTO INC.19.35%36 976
NIO INC.-31.44%35 891
LUCID GROUP, INC.-54.90%28 620
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-75.18%23 183