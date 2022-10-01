Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. XPeng Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XPEV   US98422D1054

XPENG INC.

(XPEV)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-30 pm EDT
11.95 USD   -1.32%
09/27Mainz Biomed (nasdaq : MYNZ) could storm Wall Street with its molecular genetic diagnostic solutions for life-threatening conditions
AQ
09/26Li Auto, XPeng Shares Rise After China Extends Electric Vehicle Purchase Tax Exemption to 2023
MT
09/26XPeng Chairman-CEO Lifts Stake in Firm With $30 Million Share Purchase
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for September and Third Quarter 2022; G9 Flagship SUV deliveries started in September

10/01/2022 | 05:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

  • 8,468 vehicles delivered in September 2022
  • 29,570 vehicles delivered in Q3 2022
  • 98,553 total vehicles delivered in the first nine months of 2022

 

XPeng Inc. (“XPeng” or the “Company,” NYSE: XPEV and HKEX: 9868), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (“Smart EV”) company, today announced its vehicle delivery results for September 2022 and the third quarter 2022.

XPeng recorded monthly deliveries in September of 8,468 Smart EVs, consisting of 4,643 P7s, the Company’s smart sports sedan, 2,417 P5 smart family sedans and 1,233 G3i smart compact SUVs.

September deliveries also included 184 G9 Flagship SUVs, the Company’s fourth production model launched on September 21. G9 mass deliveries are on schedule to begin in late October.

Total deliveries in the third quarter 2022 reached 29,570, representing a 15% increase year-over-year. As of September 30, 2022, year-to-date deliveries were 98,553, representing a 75% increase year-over-year and surpassing total deliveries in 2021.

In September, the Company reached a key milestone in its proprietary technology by rolling out City NGP (Navigation Guided Pilot), China’s most advanced ADAS for urban driving, in a Guangzhou-based pilot program. It also launched the first batch of 480 kW S4 supercharging stations in five Chinese cities, including Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Wuhan. XPeng is rapidly expanding its nationwide fast charging network and aims to bring over 50 S4 supercharging stations into operation by the end of this year.

About XPeng Inc.

XPeng is a leading Chinese Smart EV company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart EVs that appeal to the large and growing base of technology-savvy middle-class consumers. Its mission is to drive Smart EV transformation with technology and data, shaping the mobility experience of the future. In order to optimize its customers’ mobility experience, XPeng develops in-house its full-stack advanced driver-assistance system technology and in-car intelligent operating system, as well as core vehicle systems including powertrain and the electrical/electronic architecture. XPeng is headquartered in Guangzhou, China, with main offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Silicon Valley, San Diego and Amsterdam. The Company’s Smart EVs are mainly manufactured at its plant in Zhaoqing, Guangdong province. For more information, please visit https://heyxpeng.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about XPeng’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: XPeng’s goals and strategies; XPeng’s expansion plans; XPeng’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the trends in, and size of, China’s EV market; XPeng’s expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its products and services; XPeng’s expectations regarding its relationships with customers, contract manufacturers, suppliers, third-party service providers, strategic partners and other stakeholders; general economic and business conditions; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in XPeng’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and XPeng does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about XPENG INC.
09/27Mainz Biomed (nasdaq : MYNZ) could storm Wall Street with its molecular genetic diagnostic..
AQ
09/26Li Auto, XPeng Shares Rise After China Extends Electric Vehicle Purchase Tax Exemption ..
MT
09/26XPeng Chairman-CEO Lifts Stake in Firm With $30 Million Share Purchase
MT
09/26Xpeng : Earnings Management Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) - Form 6-K
PU
09/25Ev-maker xpeng inc jumps more than 8% as shareholder simplicity…
RE
09/23XPeng Adjusts Configurations of G9 Flagship SUV in Response to High Demand for Optional..
BU
09/23XPeng Inc. Adjusts Configurations of G9 Flagship SUV
CI
09/23CALB Launches Up to $1.7 Billion Hong Kong IPO
MT
09/22HK stocks hit near 11-year low after Fed rate hike, bargain hunting caps China losses
RE
09/21XPENG Launches G9 Flagship SUV
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on XPENG INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 36 406 M 5 117 M 5 117 M
Net income 2022 -7 952 M -1 118 M -1 118 M
Net cash 2022 15 086 M 2 121 M 2 121 M
P/E ratio 2022 -9,95x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 73 273 M 10 299 M 10 299 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,60x
EV / Sales 2023 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 13 955
Free-Float 62,4%
Chart XPENG INC.
Duration : Period :
XPeng Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XPENG INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 85,02 CNY
Average target price 221,17 CNY
Spread / Average Target 160%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xiao Peng He Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Heng Xia Co-President & Executive Director
Hong Di Gu Vice Chairman & Co-President
Ji Han Xu Vice President-Automotive Research & Development
Dong Hao Yang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XPENG INC.-76.26%10 299
TESLA, INC.-24.70%831 153
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-68.26%30 152
NIO INC.-50.22%26 059
LUCID GROUP, INC.-63.29%23 439
LI AUTO INC.-28.32%22 426