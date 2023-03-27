XPeng : GRANT OF RESTRICTED SHARE UNITS - Form 6-K

GRANT OF RESTRICTED SHARE UNITS

The Board announces that, on March 24, 2023, the Company granted an aggregate of 2,908,682RSUs (representing equal number of underlying Class A ordinary shares) to one senior management member (the "Senior Management Grant") and 11 employees (the "Employee Grants", together with the Senior Management Grant, the "RSU Grants") pursuant to the 2019 Equity Incentive Plan, subject to the acceptance by the Grantees. None of the RSU Grants will be subject to the Shareholders' approval, and none of the Grantees is a Director, chief executive or substantial shareholder of the Company, or an associate of any of them.

The RSU Grants are subject to the terms and conditions of the 2019 Equity Incentive Plan and the award agreements entered into between the Company and each of the Grantees. The principal terms of the 2019 Equity Incentive Plan were set out in the section headed "Statutory and General Information - D. 2019 Equity Incentive Plan" in Appendix IV to the prospectus of the Company dated June 25, 2021.

The Listing Committee of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange had granted approval for the listing of, and permission to deal in, the new Class A ordinary shares underlying the Awards which may be granted pursuant to the 2019 Equity Incentive Plan. The issue of 2,908,682 new Class A ordinary shares to satisfy such RSUs Grants under the 2019 Equity Incentive Plan will not be subject to the Shareholders' approval and such new Class A ordinary shares (or corresponding ADSs as appropriate) will be transferred to the Grantees, subject to the satisfaction of the vesting conditions specified in the award agreements.

The RSU Grants would not result in the options and awards granted and to be granted to each individual Grantee in the 12-month period up to and including the date of such grant in aggregate to exceed 1% of the Shares in issue.

