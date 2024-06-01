XPeng Inc. announced its vehicle delivery results for month of may 2024. For the period, the company delivered 10,146 Smart EVs in May, representing a 35% increase year-over-year and an 8% increase over the prior month. The XPENG X9 notably achieved monthly deliveries of 1,625 units, reaching a cumulative total of 11,456 units, and has continuously held its top-selling position in both the all-electric MPV and three-row model segments in China since its launch.
Year-to-date, XPENG has delivered 41,360 Smart EVs, representing a 26% increase year-over-year.