XPeng Inc. Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for the Month and Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2023

XPeng Inc. announced vehicle delivery results for the month and second quarter ended June 30, 2023. In June 2023, XPENG delivered 8,620 Smart EVs, representing a 15% increase over the prior month, with the P7 series deliveries up 17% over the prior month.



The company has achieved positive delivery growth for five consecutive months. Total Smart EV deliveries for the second quarter of 2023 were 23,205 units, representing a quarter-over-quarter increase of 27%. As of June 30, 2023, XPENG has delivered over 300,000 Smart EVs.