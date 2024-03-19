By Sherry Qin

XPeng's quarterly net loss narrowed on sharply higher revenue, and the Chinese electric-car maker forecast continued revenue growth in the first quarter amid efforts to turn profitable this year.

The Guangzhou, China-based electric-vehicle maker said Tuesday that its fourth-quarter net loss was 1.35 billion yuan ($187.5 million), narrowing from CNY2.36 billion in the year-earlier period, thanks to a jump in revenue on stronger deliveries.

Quarterly revenue more than doubled from a year earlier to CNY13.05 billion, which the company attributed to accelerating sales growth of the G6 and the G9.

XPeng delivered 60,158 vehicles in the quarter, more than doubling from a year earlier.

The company said it expects first-quarter deliveries to be between 21,000 units and 22,500 units and guided for a 44%-54% rise in total revenue to between CNY5.8 billion and CNY6.2 billion.

