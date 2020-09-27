XPeng Secures $586.2 Million in Financing for Expansion

By Martin Mou



XPeng Inc. said Monday that it secured 4 billion yuan ($586.2 million) in financing from a government investment company in China to fund its business expansion, including the construction of a new manufacturing base for electric vehicles.

The Chinese electric-vehicle maker said Guangzhou GET Investment Holdings Co., a unit of the Guangzhou Economic and Technological Development Zone, has agreed to invest up to CNY1.3 billion on the base to be built in the development zone.

"With the strong support from the Guangzhou government, we are confident we will execute on our strategic growth initiatives," XPeng Chief Executive He Xiaopeng said a statement.

The new base in Guangzhou, a metropolis around 80 miles north of Hong Kong, is expected to commence production by December 2022, XPeng said. The NYSE-listed company currently operates another car plant in a nearby city with an annual production capacity of 100,000 units.

Under the CNY4 billion financing agreement, Guangzhou GET Investment will also provide or facilitate CNY1.2 billion in financing to XPeng for the purchase of manufacturing equipment and commit investment of another CNY1 billion in an entity to be designated by the company, XPeng said.

China's EV makers have been active with fundraising in recent months as they beef up their war chests in an increasingly competitive market with the presence of Tesla Inc., which sells in China electric cars produced in its Shanghai factory.

