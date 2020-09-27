Log in
XPENG INC.

XPENG INC.

(XPEV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

XPeng Secures $586.2 Million in Financing for Expansion

09/27/2020 | 11:58pm EDT

By Martin Mou

XPeng Inc. said Monday that it secured 4 billion yuan ($586.2 million) in financing from a government investment company in China to fund its business expansion, including the construction of a new manufacturing base for electric vehicles.

The Chinese electric-vehicle maker said Guangzhou GET Investment Holdings Co., a unit of the Guangzhou Economic and Technological Development Zone, has agreed to invest up to CNY1.3 billion on the base to be built in the development zone.

"With the strong support from the Guangzhou government, we are confident we will execute on our strategic growth initiatives," XPeng Chief Executive He Xiaopeng said a statement.

The new base in Guangzhou, a metropolis around 80 miles north of Hong Kong, is expected to commence production by December 2022, XPeng said. The NYSE-listed company currently operates another car plant in a nearby city with an annual production capacity of 100,000 units.

Under the CNY4 billion financing agreement, Guangzhou GET Investment will also provide or facilitate CNY1.2 billion in financing to XPeng for the purchase of manufacturing equipment and commit investment of another CNY1 billion in an entity to be designated by the company, XPeng said.

China's EV makers have been active with fundraising in recent months as they beef up their war chests in an increasingly competitive market with the presence of Tesla Inc., which sells in China electric cars produced in its Shanghai factory.

Write to Martin Mou at martin.mou@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TESLA, INC. 5.04% 407.34 Delayed Quote.386.86%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.01% 6.8248 Delayed Quote.-1.94%
XPENG INC. 2.75% 17.93 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Financials
Sales 2020 4 787 M 702 M 702 M
Net income 2020 -3 380 M -496 M -496 M
Net cash 2020 13 100 M 1 921 M 1 921 M
P/E ratio 2020 -24,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 84 919 M 12 448 M 12 453 M
EV / Sales 2020 15,0x
EV / Sales 2021 5,69x
Nbr of Employees 3 676
Free-Float 0,00%
Chart XPENG INC.
Duration : Period :
XPeng Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XPENG INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 168,92 CNY
Last Close Price 122,32 CNY
Spread / Highest target 49,6%
Spread / Average Target 38,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 17,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Xiao Peng He Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Heng Xia President & Director
Hong Di Gu Vice Chairman & President
Hsueh Ching Lu Vice President-Finance & Accounting
Tao He Director & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
XPENG INC.0.00%12 448
TESLA, INC.386.86%379 563
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-8.85%186 099
VOLKSWAGEN AG-24.36%81 340
DAIMLER AG-10.50%54 921
BMW AG-19.25%44 361
