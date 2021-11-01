Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. XPeng Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XPEV   US98422D1054

XPENG INC.

(XPEV)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 10/29 04:10:00 pm
46.63 USD   +0.84%
12:05aXPeng Shares Rise on Strong October Sales
DJ
10/31XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for October 2021
BU
10/28Bernstein Starts XPeng at Outperform With $56 Price Target
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

XPeng Shares Rise on Strong October Sales

11/01/2021 | 12:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Clarence Leong

XPeng Inc.'s shares on Monday morning rose to their second-highest intraday level since listing in Hong Kong in July, after the Chinese electric-vehicle maker reported strong sales for October.

XPeng's Hong Kong shares traded as high as HK$186.20 apiece and were last up 2.3% at HK$185.90.

The auto maker delivered 10,138 vehicles last month, more than tripling from a year earlier and taking year-to-date delivery to a total of 66,542 vehicles, XPeng said Monday.

XPeng said it exceeded the 10,000-unit mark for a second straight month despite a shortage in semiconductors, reflecting "robust business momentum and customer recognition."

The company added that it is expanding its supercharging facilities to meet rising demand.

The October deliveries were made up of 6,044 P7 smart sports sedans, 3,657 G3 and G3i smart SUVs and 437 P5 smart family sedans.

Write to Clarence Leong at clarence.leong@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-01-21 0005ET

All news about XPENG INC.
12:05aXPeng Shares Rise on Strong October Sales
DJ
10/31XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for October 2021
BU
10/28Bernstein Starts XPeng at Outperform With $56 Price Target
MT
10/27XPENG Flagship P7 Smart Electric Sedan Debuts in Norway
CI
10/26HKEX Third-Quarter Net Profit Declined 2.9%, Revenue Climbed 10%
DJ
10/26Tesla market cap eclipses that of top 5 rival carmakers combined
RE
10/26Tech and property firms dragged Hong Kong stocks lower
RE
10/25XPENG : Unveils Driver Assistance System Upgrades, Flying Car Design, Supercharging Techno..
MT
10/25XPENG : Unveils Upgraded Semi-Autonomous Driver Assistance System, Flying Car, Superchargi..
MT
10/24XPENG : Unveils Updated Driverless Car Technology for Early-2022 Rollout
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on XPENG INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 19 082 M 2 980 M 2 980 M
Net income 2021 -5 260 M -821 M -821 M
Net cash 2021 29 154 M 4 552 M 4 552 M
P/E ratio 2021 -64,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 255 B 39 903 M 39 857 M
EV / Sales 2021 11,8x
EV / Sales 2022 6,99x
Nbr of Employees 7 923
Free-Float 54,5%
Chart XPENG INC.
Duration : Period :
XPeng Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XPENG INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 298,27 CNY
Average target price 353,05 CNY
Spread / Average Target 18,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xiao Peng He Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Heng Xia President & Director
Ji Han Xu Vice President-Automotive Research & Development
Qin Liu Independent Director
Ji Xun Foo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XPENG INC.8.87%39 903
TESLA, INC.57.86%1 118 751
NIO INC.-19.14%64 579
LI AUTO INC.13.18%33 158
FISKER INC.9.56%4 752
NIKOLA CORPORATION-22.67%4 734