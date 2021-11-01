XPeng Shares Rise on Strong October Sales

By Clarence Leong



XPeng Inc.'s shares on Monday morning rose to their second-highest intraday level since listing in Hong Kong in July, after the Chinese electric-vehicle maker reported strong sales for October.

XPeng's Hong Kong shares traded as high as HK$186.20 apiece and were last up 2.3% at HK$185.90.

The auto maker delivered 10,138 vehicles last month, more than tripling from a year earlier and taking year-to-date delivery to a total of 66,542 vehicles, XPeng said Monday.

XPeng said it exceeded the 10,000-unit mark for a second straight month despite a shortage in semiconductors, reflecting "robust business momentum and customer recognition."

The company added that it is expanding its supercharging facilities to meet rising demand.

The October deliveries were made up of 6,044 P7 smart sports sedans, 3,657 G3 and G3i smart SUVs and 437 P5 smart family sedans.

