Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. XPeng Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XPEV   US98422D1054

XPENG INC.

(XPEV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 08/02 09:56:30 am
42.39 USD   +4.59%
09:32aXPENG : Thinking about trading options or stock in Xpeng, Moderna, Pinterest, Tesla, or ON Semiconductor?
PR
09:11aSECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Higher Pre-Bell Monday
MT
08:47aSECTOR UPDATE : Consumer
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

XPeng : Thinking about trading options or stock in Xpeng, Moderna, Pinterest, Tesla, or ON Semiconductor?

08/02/2021 | 09:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for XPEV, MRNA, PINS, TSLA, and ON.

Click a link below then choose between in-depth options trade idea report or a stock score report.

Options Report – Ideal trade ideas on up to seven different options trading strategies. The report shows all vital aspects of each option trade idea for each stock.

Stock Report - Measures a stock's suitability for investment with a proprietary scoring system combining short and long-term technical factors with Wall Street's opinion including a 12-month price forecast.

(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thinking-about-trading-options-or-stock-in-xpeng-moderna-pinterest-tesla-or-on-semiconductor-301346011.html

SOURCE InvestorsObserver


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about XPENG INC.
09:32aXPENG : Thinking about trading options or stock in Xpeng, Moderna, Pinterest, Te..
PR
09:11aSECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Higher Pre-Bell Monday
MT
08:47aSECTOR UPDATE : Consumer
MT
06:32aXPENG : Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for July 2021 (Form 6-K)
PU
04:15aXPENG : Posts 228% Rise in July Deliveries
MT
08/01XPENG : Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for July 2021
BU
08/01Xpeng Inc. Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for the Month and Year to Date ..
CI
07/29ALIBABA : Small-time traders turn 'dip buyers' in China share selloff
RE
07/28TESLA : Analysis-Tesla hikes electric car prices in U.S.; holds line in China
RE
07/28XPENG : Thinking about buying stock in Teva Pharmaceutical, Tencent Music Entert..
PR
More news