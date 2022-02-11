Log in
    XPEV   US98422D1054

XPENG INC.

(XPEV)
XPeng : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT INCLUSION OF THE COMPANY AS AN ELIGIBLE STOCK OF THE SHENZHEN-HONG KONG STOCK CONNECT - Form 6-K

02/11/2022 | 06:28am EST
VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

INCLUSION OF THE COMPANY AS AN ELIGIBLE STOCK OF THE SHENZHEN-HONG KONG STOCK CONNECT

This announcement is made by XPeng Inc. (the "Company") on a voluntary basis to provide its shareholders and potential investors with information in relation to the latest development of the Company.

The Company is pleased to announce that the Class A ordinary shares of the Company have been included as eligible stocks of the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect with effect from February 9, 2022, pursuant to the Announcement on Adjustment of the Stock List of the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect issued by the Shenzhen Stock Exchange on February 9, 2022.

The Company believes the inclusion of the Company in the trading mechanism of the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect programme will allow the Company to access a broader investor base in Mainland China and increase the trading liquidity of the shares of the Company, which would result in realization of the value of investment in the Company and further enhancement of the Company's brand awareness.

The Company would like to thank the shareholders and investors of the Company for their continued support. The Company will continue to strive to develop its business and create value for its shareholders.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

By order of the Board

XPeng Inc.

Xiaopeng He

Chairman

Hong Kong, Wednesday, February 9, 2022

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises Mr. Xiaopeng He and Mr. Heng Xia as executive Directors, Mr. Jun Chen, Mr. Qin Liu, Mr. Ji-Xun Foo and Mr. Fei Yang as non-executive Directors, and Mr. Donghao Yang, Ms. Fang Qu and Mr. HongJiang Zhang as independent non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

Xpeng Inc. published this content on 11 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2022 11:27:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 20 505 M 3 226 M 3 226 M
Net income 2021 -5 611 M -883 M -883 M
Net cash 2021 24 671 M 3 882 M 3 882 M
P/E ratio 2021 -40,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 212 B 33 330 M 33 330 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,13x
EV / Sales 2022 4,66x
Nbr of Employees 5 084
Free-Float 50,5%
Chart XPENG INC.
Duration : Period :
XPeng Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XPENG INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 247,34 CNY
Average target price 394,95 CNY
Spread / Average Target 59,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xiao Peng He Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Heng Xia President & Director
Ji Han Xu Vice President-Automotive Research & Development
Qin Liu Independent Director
Ji Xun Foo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XPENG INC.-22.67%33 330
TESLA, INC.-14.41%934 859
NIO INC.-19.98%40 321
LI AUTO INC.-8.50%29 845
FISKER INC.-22.31%3 626
NIKOLA CORPORATION-19.66%3 207