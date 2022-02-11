XPeng : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT INCLUSION OF THE COMPANY AS AN ELIGIBLE STOCK OF THE SHENZHEN-HONG KONG STOCK CONNECT - Form 6-K

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

INCLUSION OF THE COMPANY AS AN ELIGIBLE STOCK OF THE SHENZHEN-HONG KONG STOCK CONNECT

This announcement is made by XPeng Inc. (the "Company") on a voluntary basis to provide its shareholders and potential investors with information in relation to the latest development of the Company.

The Company is pleased to announce that the Class A ordinary shares of the Company have been included as eligible stocks of the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect with effect from February 9, 2022, pursuant to the Announcement on Adjustment of the Stock List of the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect issued by the Shenzhen Stock Exchange on February 9, 2022.

The Company believes the inclusion of the Company in the trading mechanism of the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect programme will allow the Company to access a broader investor base in Mainland China and increase the trading liquidity of the shares of the Company, which would result in realization of the value of investment in the Company and further enhancement of the Company's brand awareness.

The Company would like to thank the shareholders and investors of the Company for their continued support. The Company will continue to strive to develop its business and create value for its shareholders.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

