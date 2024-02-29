By Sherry Qin

XPeng and Volkswagen signed a new agreement to collaborate on software and sourcing, building on an existing partnership as the German automaker seeks to expedite its electric-vehicle development.

XPeng and Volkswagen entered into an agreement covering strategic technical collaboration and joint sourcing to accelerate EV development, XPeng said in a statement Thursday.

Last July, Volkswagen invested $700 million to take a nearly 5% stake in XPeng and planned to jointly develop two new EV models under the Volkswagen brand for China, the world's largest car market, with rollout expected in 2026.

The latest collaboration "not only accelerates the joint development of the two B-class battery electric vehicles but also paves the way for an extended and deeper strategic collaboration in the future," XPeng said.

The two automakers also entered into a joint sourcing program for common parts, XPeng said. The program aims to take advantage of Volkswagen's supply chain to reduce costs and increase the competitiveness of the EVs being jointly developed.

Volkswagen's hold on China, its largest single market, has eroded in recent years, as consumers increasingly shift their purchases to EVs and plug-in hybrids from conventional gasoline sedans.

The partnership with XPeng "increases the competitiveness in a highly price sensitive market environment significantly," said Ralf Brandstätter, board member of Volkswagen for China.

