By Sherry Qin

Chinese electric-vehicle maker XPeng and Volkswagen Group have formed an agreement to work on vehicle architecture for cars produced in China.

The two companies will jointly develop an electrical/electronic architecture for cars, and have established project centers in Guangzhou and Hefei, China, XPeng said in an exchange filing early Monday. It expects the first car equipped with the jointly developed architecture to start being produced within about 24 months.

The two carmakers had signed a previous agreement in February to collaborate on software and sourcing to accelerate EV development.

Last July, Volkswagen invested $700 million to take a nearly 5% stake in XPeng, saying it planned to jointly develop two new EV models under the Volkswagen brand for China, the world's largest car market, with rollout expected in 2026.

