XPeng : Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for June and Second Quarter 2021 (Form 6-K)

XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for June and Second Quarter 2021

07/01/2021

• 6,565 vehicles delivered in June 2021, a record month with a 617% increase year-over-year

• 17,398 vehicles delivered in 2Q 2021, a record quarter with a 439% increase year-over-year

• 4,730 P7s delivered in June 2021, the highest monthly deliveries since the P7's launch

• 30,738 total vehicles delivered year-to-date, a 459% increase year-over-year

GUANGZHOU, China-(BUSINESS WIRE)- XPeng Inc. ('XPeng' or the 'Company,' NYSE: XPEV, HKEX: 9868.HK), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle ('Smart EV') company, today announced its vehicle delivery results for June 2021 and the second quarter 2021.

XPeng recorded its highest-ever monthly deliveries in June of 6,565Smart EVs, representing a 617% increase year-over-year, and a 15% increase over last month. The Company also achieved a quarterly record of 17,398 deliveries in the second quarter 2021, marking a 439% increase year-over-year.

June deliveries consisted of 4,730 P7s, the Company's sports smart sedan, and 1,835 G3s, its smart compact SUV. As of June 30, 2021, year-to-date total deliveries reached 30,738 units, representing a 459% increase year-over-year.

P7 deliveries continued record-breaking growth in June, reflecting the P7's rising popularity among China's tech-savvy consumers. Since mid-2020, 34,588 P7s have been delivered. The P7's Navigation Guided Pilot (NGP) highway solutions are attracting wide customer appeal, reinforcing the Company's commitment to technology innovation.

The Company plans to launch the G3i SUV, the new mid-phase facelift version of G3, in July 2021, with deliveries planned for September this year. XPeng also plans to launch its third production model, the P5 family-friendly smart sedan, in the third quarter 2021 with deliveries expected in the fourth quarter 2021. Upon delivery, the P5 will be the world's first mass-produced Smart EV equipped with auto-grade LiDAR technology.

