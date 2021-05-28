Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. XPeng Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XPEV   US98422D1054

XPENG INC.

(XPEV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

XPeng : OTA Upgrade Conducted Cumulatively 380,000 Times

05/28/2021 | 01:45pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

XPeng Inc. (“XPeng” or the “Company”, NYSE: XPEV), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle company, said today that its smart EVs have cumulatively conducted 380,000 times of over-the-air upgrades.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210528005416/en/

XPeng P7 (Photo: Business Wire)

XPeng P7 (Photo: Business Wire)

XPeng has released cumulatively 23 FOTA (firmware over-the-air) updates for G3 and P7 users, with 134 new functions add and 2,326 functions optimized from Jan 2019 to May 2021. The cumulative number of OTA upgrade conducted has exceeded 380,000 times for the same period.

Building on its rapid technology iterations powered by its full-stack in-house R&D capabilities and hardware-software integration solutions, XPeng is able to upgrade not only its autonomous driving, navigation, electronics and infotainment systems but also chassis, powertrain and battery management system via firmware OTA upgrades.

The Company released the XPILOT 3.0 to customers via FOTA upgrade in January 2021 and started to recognize revenues from XPILOT software, for the first time in its history. The Company expects XPILOT’s software monetization will become a recurring revenue model. XPeng is the only Chinese automaker that has been able to charge full-stack self-developed autonomous driving software separately.

Since mass deliveries of the P7 began in June 2020, the Company has delivered over 23,000 P7s as of March 31st, and on a cumulative basis the attach rate of XPILOT 3.0 among the eligible P7s has exceeded 20% as of March 31. Such attach rate further increased to approximately 25% in March 2021.

The daily penetration rate of XPeng's intelligent voice assistant has exceeded 90% for 23 consecutive months.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc. is a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart EVs that appeal to the large and growing base of technology-savvy middle-class consumers in China. Its mission is to drive Smart EV transformation with technology and data, shaping the mobility experience of the future. In order to optimize its customers’ mobility experience, XPeng develops in-house its full-stack autonomous driving technology and in-car intelligent operating system, as well as core vehicle systems including powertrain and the electrification/electronic architecture. XPeng is headquartered in Guangzhou, China, with offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Silicon Valley, and San Diego. The Company’s Smart EVs are manufactured at plants in Zhaoqing and Zhengzhou, located in Guangdong and Henan provinces, respectively. For more information, please visit https://en.xiaopeng.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about XPENG INC.
01:45pXPENG  : OTA Upgrade Conducted Cumulatively 380,000 Times
BU
05/26XPENG  : Initiated at Buy by Nomura With $46.20 Price Target; Firm Cites Competi..
MT
05/26MARKET CHATTER : Li Auto Targets 10,000 Monthly Car Sales From September
MT
05/26China's EV maker Li Auto expects monthly sales to reach 10,000 cars in Sept
RE
05/18ALIBABA  : backed Xpeng Expects Driverless Software to Become Recurring Revenue ..
MT
05/17Chinese automaker Changan aims to list EV unit on STAR Market - sources
RE
05/16ALIBABA  : backed Xpeng Trims Losses in Q1 as Revenue Soars Sevenfold
MT
05/14EXCLUSIVE : Tesla in talks with China's EVE for low-cost battery supply deal - s..
RE
05/13XPENG  : Q1 Adjusted Loss Narrows, Revenue Grows; Issues Q2 Revenue Outlook
MT
05/13XPENG  : Expects Q2 Revenue of RMB3.4 Billion to RMB3.5 Billion
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 14 620 M 2 295 M 2 295 M
Net income 2021 -3 428 M -538 M -538 M
Net cash 2021 30 747 M 4 827 M 4 827 M
P/E ratio 2021 -57,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 161 B 25 295 M 25 344 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,94x
EV / Sales 2022 4,90x
Nbr of Employees 5 084
Free-Float 0,55%
Chart XPENG INC.
Duration : Period :
XPeng Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XPENG INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 302,20 CNY
Last Close Price 206,73 CNY
Spread / Highest target 118%
Spread / Average Target 46,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,36%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Xiao Peng He Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Heng Xia President & Director
Hong Di Gu Vice Chairman & President
Ji Han Xu Vice President-Automotive Research & Development
Qin Liu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
XPENG INC.-24.38%25 295
TESLA, INC.-10.60%607 717
NIO INC.-20.17%63 755
LI AUTO INC.-17.97%21 395
NIKOLA CORPORATION1.51%6 101
FISKER INC.-7.10%4 018