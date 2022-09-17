Advanced search
    XPEV   US98422D1054

XPENG INC.

(XPEV)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-16 pm EDT
14.56 USD   -6.13%
01:45aXPeng to Launch Flagship G9 SUV on September 21, 2022
BU
09/16Jiangsu Olive Sensors High-Tech’s Board Approves Sale of 51% Stake in Sensor Unit
MT
09/15Primavera Capital-Backed SPAC to Debut Tomorrow; Raises $127 Million from IPO
MT
XPeng to Launch Flagship G9 SUV on September 21, 2022

09/17/2022 | 01:45am EDT
XPeng Inc. (“XPeng” or the “Company,” NYSE: XPEV and HKEX: 9868), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (“Smart EV”) company, is to launch its fourth production model, the flagship G9 SUV, on September 21, 2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220916005596/en/

XPENG G9 FLAGSHIP SUV (Photo: Business Wire)

XPENG G9 FLAGSHIP SUV (Photo: Business Wire)

The G9’s launch event will be broadcast at 07:00 p.m. Beijing time (GMT+8, or 07:00 a.m. US Eastern Time) on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, via the following channels:

English language version:
XPENG OFFICIAL WEBSITE ENGLISH
XPENG OFFICIAL FACEBOOK
XPENG OFFICIAL TWITTER

Chinese language version:
XPENG OFFICIAL WEBSITE CHINESE

About XPeng Inc.

XPeng is a leading Chinese Smart EV company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart EVs that appeal to the large and growing base of technology-savvy middle-class consumers. Its mission is to drive Smart EV transformation with technology and data, shaping the mobility experience of the future. In order to optimize its customers’ mobility experience, XPeng develops in-house its full-stack advanced driver-assistance system technology and in-car intelligent operating system, as well as core vehicle systems including powertrain and the electrical/electronic architecture. XPeng is headquartered in Guangzhou, China, with main offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Silicon Valley, San Diego and Amsterdam. The Company’s Smart EVs are mainly manufactured at its plant in Zhaoqing, Guangdong province. For more information, please visit https://heyxpeng.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about XPeng’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: XPeng’s goals and strategies; XPeng’s expansion plans; XPeng’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the trends in, and size of, China’s EV market; XPeng’s expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its products and services; XPeng’s expectations regarding its relationships with customers, contract manufacturers, suppliers, third-party service providers, strategic partners and other stakeholders; general economic and business conditions; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in XPeng’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and XPeng does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 36 482 M 5 219 M 5 219 M
Net income 2022 -7 975 M -1 141 M -1 141 M
Net cash 2022 10 647 M 1 523 M 1 523 M
P/E ratio 2022 -11,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 87 626 M 12 534 M 12 534 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,11x
EV / Sales 2023 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 13 955
Free-Float 62,4%
XPeng Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends XPENG INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 101,79 CNY
Average target price 223,03 CNY
Spread / Average Target 119%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xiao Peng He Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Heng Xia Co-President & Executive Director
Hong Di Gu Vice Chairman & Co-President
Ji Han Xu Vice President-Automotive Research & Development
Dong Hao Yang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XPENG INC.-71.07%12 534
TESLA, INC.-13.77%951 792
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-61.72%36 364
NIO INC.-36.40%35 544
LUCID GROUP, INC.-56.66%27 667
LI AUTO INC.-19.60%25 154