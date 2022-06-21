Log in
    XPEV   US98422D1054

XPENG INC.

(XPEV)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:12 2022-06-21 pm EDT
30.09 USD   +6.80%
11:36aXPeng to Launch Two New EV Models in 2023
DJ
10:47aXPENG Reaches 200,000th Delivery Milestone
BU
08:55aCitigroup Adjusts XPeng's Price Target to $51.59 From $36.70, Reiterates Buy Rating
MT
XPeng to Launch Two New EV Models in 2023

06/21/2022 | 11:36am EDT
By Kathryn Hardison


XPeng Inc., a China-based smart electric vehicle company, plans to launch two new models next year.

The company said Tuesday that it will launch an advanced driver-assistance function in the coming months and equip its flagship SUV model with its next-generation XPilot platform in the third quarter. XPeng will use the new platform in two new EV models next year, which it says will strengthen the company's leadership in China's smart EV market.

The company also said Tuesday that it has reached a milestone of 200,000 cumulative smart EV deliveries.

XPeng completed its first production model in December 2018 and reached 10,000 monthly deliveries by September 2021. The company delivered 98,155 smart EVs last year.

American depositary receipts of XPeng were trading up 5.8% at $29.83.


Write to Kathryn Hardison at kathryn.hardison@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-21-22 1135ET

Financials
Sales 2022 41 268 M 6 144 M 6 144 M
Net income 2022 -6 996 M -1 042 M -1 042 M
Net cash 2022 12 769 M 1 901 M 1 901 M
P/E ratio 2022 -26,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 162 B 24 148 M 24 148 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,62x
EV / Sales 2023 2,10x
Nbr of Employees 13 978
Free-Float 69,1%
Technical analysis trends XPENG INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 189,21 CNY
Average target price 269,91 CNY
Spread / Average Target 42,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xiao Peng He Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Heng Xia Co-President & Executive Director
Hong Di Gu Vice Chairman & Co-President
Ji Han Xu Vice President-Automotive Research & Development
Ji Xun Foo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XPENG INC.-44.03%24 148
TESLA, INC.-38.47%673 944
NIO INC.-34.44%34 321
LI AUTO INC.3.27%33 686
LUCID GROUP, INC.-56.29%27 736
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-74.69%23 633