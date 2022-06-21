XPeng to Launch Two New EV Models in 2023

By Kathryn Hardison

XPeng Inc., a China-based smart electric vehicle company, plans to launch two new models next year.

The company said Tuesday that it will launch an advanced driver-assistance function in the coming months and equip its flagship SUV model with its next-generation XPilot platform in the third quarter. XPeng will use the new platform in two new EV models next year, which it says will strengthen the company's leadership in China's smart EV market.

The company also said Tuesday that it has reached a milestone of 200,000 cumulative smart EV deliveries.

XPeng completed its first production model in December 2018 and reached 10,000 monthly deliveries by September 2021. The company delivered 98,155 smart EVs last year.

American depositary receipts of XPeng were trading up 5.8% at $29.83.

